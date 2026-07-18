Weather Forces Cancellation of Cup Qualifying At North Wilkesboro

N. Wilkesboro, N.C. -- A rash of evening storms following the conclusion of Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Faith Fest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which was won by Chandler Smith, has led to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday's Window World 450.

Due to the rulebook setting the starting lineup for the event, Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend's race a EchoPark Speedway, has inherited the unofficial pole position for Sunday's Cup Series event at the 0.625-mile short track.

Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will start on the outside of the front row alongside Blaney.

Ross Chastain, who was set to start from the 13th position in Sunday's race, will have to drop to the rear of the field and perform a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag in the Window World 450 after his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection three times before ultimately passing on Saturday.

Additionally, Chastain has forfeited his pit selection, and will be without his car chief, David Fero, for the remainder of the race weekend.

In addition to Chastain's car failing pre-race tech three times, two teams failed pre-race inspection twice on Saturday.

Austin Hill's No. 33 Richard Childress Racing team, and Connor Zilisch's No. 88 Trackhouse Racing team will be without their car chiefs for the remainder of the weekend, and each team has forfeited their pit selection for the race weekend.

Window World 450 Starting Lineup

1. 12 - Ryan Blaney

2. 54 - Ty Gibbs

3. 20 - Christopher Bell

4. 77 - Carson Hocevar

5. 45 - Tyler Reddick

6. 43 - Erik Jones

7. 11 - Denny Hamlin

8. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen

9. 17 - Chris Buescher

10. 9 - Chase Elliott

11. 22 - Joey Logano

12. 3 - Austin Dillon

13. 1 - Ross Chastain

14. 2 - Austin Cindric

15. 24 - William Byron

16. 71 - Michael McDowell

17. 7 - Daniel Suarez

18. 34 - Todd Gilliland

19. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek

20. 41 - Cole Custer

21. 60 - Ryan Preece

22. 10 - Ty Dillon

23. 6 - Brad Keselowski

24. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. 48 - Alex Bowman

26. 23 - Bubba Wallace

27. 5 - Kyle Larson

28. 21 - Josh Berry

29. 38 - Zane Smith

30. 19 - Chase Briscoe

31. 4 - Noah Gragson

32. 88 - Connor Zilisch

33. 33 - Austin Hill

34. 35 - Riley Herbst

35. 16 - AJ Allmendinger

36. 51 - Cody Ware

37. 66 - Chad Finchum