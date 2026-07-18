Weather Forces Cancellation of Cup Qualifying At North Wilkesboro
N. Wilkesboro, N.C. -- A rash of evening storms following the conclusion of Saturday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Faith Fest 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which was won by Chandler Smith, has led to the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for Sunday's Window World 450.
Due to the rulebook setting the starting lineup for the event, Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend's race a EchoPark Speedway, has inherited the unofficial pole position for Sunday's Cup Series event at the 0.625-mile short track.
Ty Gibbs, the driver of the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will start on the outside of the front row alongside Blaney.
Ross Chastain, who was set to start from the 13th position in Sunday's race, will have to drop to the rear of the field and perform a pass-thru penalty after taking the green flag in the Window World 450 after his No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection three times before ultimately passing on Saturday.
Additionally, Chastain has forfeited his pit selection, and will be without his car chief, David Fero, for the remainder of the race weekend.
In addition to Chastain's car failing pre-race tech three times, two teams failed pre-race inspection twice on Saturday.
Austin Hill's No. 33 Richard Childress Racing team, and Connor Zilisch's No. 88 Trackhouse Racing team will be without their car chiefs for the remainder of the weekend, and each team has forfeited their pit selection for the race weekend.
Window World 450 Starting Lineup
1. 12 - Ryan Blaney
2. 54 - Ty Gibbs
3. 20 - Christopher Bell
4. 77 - Carson Hocevar
5. 45 - Tyler Reddick
6. 43 - Erik Jones
7. 11 - Denny Hamlin
8. 97 - Shane van Gisbergen
9. 17 - Chris Buescher
10. 9 - Chase Elliott
11. 22 - Joey Logano
12. 3 - Austin Dillon
13. 1 - Ross Chastain
14. 2 - Austin Cindric
15. 24 - William Byron
16. 71 - Michael McDowell
17. 7 - Daniel Suarez
18. 34 - Todd Gilliland
19. 42 - John Hunter Nemechek
20. 41 - Cole Custer
21. 60 - Ryan Preece
22. 10 - Ty Dillon
23. 6 - Brad Keselowski
24. 47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25. 48 - Alex Bowman
26. 23 - Bubba Wallace
27. 5 - Kyle Larson
28. 21 - Josh Berry
29. 38 - Zane Smith
30. 19 - Chase Briscoe
31. 4 - Noah Gragson
32. 88 - Connor Zilisch
33. 33 - Austin Hill
34. 35 - Riley Herbst
35. 16 - AJ Allmendinger
36. 51 - Cody Ware
37. 66 - Chad Finchum
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie