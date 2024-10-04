WEEKEND HOT LAPS - Timing Talladega; Time for Chevy to Shine; Strategy Scenarios
TAMING TALLADEGA
There are 22 Talladega wins among ten drivers who will be in the field for Sunday’s Yellawood 500. Twelve of those belong to Ford drivers Brad Keselowski (6), Joey Logano (3) and Ryan Blaney (3). Talent, execution, horsepower, drafting skills, manufacturer support and yes, some luck are all ingredients in that recipe for success.
Thkse stats also driveshome the point racing, being successful and winning at Talladega isn’t as random and most would believe.
There is certainly a fair point to be made about the uncertainty and variable of racing at the Alabama track that are different than most others on the circuit. Drivers face a razor’s edge between having a solid outing and being wiped out from competition in a major multi-car accident not of their own doing.
But it’s no accident (pun intended) when a short list of drivers are continually among the leaders on the win list or any other statistical evidence of strong performance. Skill set and talent shouldn’t be dismissed in favor of the Talladega “anyone can win” narrative.
CHEVY TIME TO SHINE?
Manufacturer teammates working together are usually a necessity in superspeedway success. It’s one of the reasons Ford has been so dominant at Talladega.
However, when you look at 2024 stats, perhaps it’s Chevrolet that should get more attention on Sunday.
Over the five superspeedway races to date two each at Daytona and Atlanta plus last spring’s Talladega race, the Blue Oval brigade have put up the best numbers led by, surprise, surprise Kyle Busch who has an average finish of tenth.
The Richard Childress Racing driver is followed by Alex Bowman (11.0), William Byron (12.2), Daniel Hemric (12.6) and Ross Chastain (13.2).
STRATEGY SCENARIOS
Superspeedway strategy in recent years has evolved into fuel saving mode as crew chief try to minimize time spent on pit road. The result has been drivers competing at three quarter throttle or less at times in an effort to stretch out their fuel loads.
That phenomenon won’t change Sunday and expect teammates and manufacturer alliances to work together in an effort to come down pit road at the same time.
But will another prominent superspeedway tactic of riding around at the back of the field in an effort to avoid an accident be in vogue?
After Denny Hamlin’s analytical approach in Atlanta backfired with the No. 11 team not gathering their targeted points number that led to the strategy, there’s a split sentiment in the garage.
Playoff drivers can’t leave points on the table so running in the back and missing the opportunity for stage points isn’t prudent. Then there’s also the fans’ take on both strategies and those who feel their being robbed seeing drivers compete at the front of the field and drive as hard as they’d like to see them race.
Some drivers also aren’t fans of the riding in the back of the pack approach even if it may sometimes be tied to success.
Is that the type of racing fans want to see? Because when you look at the way people finish up front in the superspeedways lately are the ones that are riding around in the back,” Joey Logano said.
“Do you believe that you should be rewarded for not working? Because that’s what they’re doing. They’re riding around in the back, not working, not going up there to put a good race on. They’re riding in the back, capitalizing on other people’s misfortune for racing up front trying to win. I don’t think that’s right. That’s not racing. I can’t get behind that.”
PICKS TO CLICK
You probably wouldn’t blame the oddsmakers if they took vacation when Talladega rolls around on the schedule. The numbers to win or even finish well this weekend are all across the board with even favorites carrying relatively long odd into the weekend.
Defending Yellawood 500 race winner Ryan Blaney is considered the frontrunner Sunday at +850. But the Team Penske driver is the only one inside of four digits with the next closest on the odds list all at +1000 territory and beyond. The list includes Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch (+1200), Chase Elliott and William Byron (+1300) and Denny Hamlin (+1400) plus Kyle Larson (+1600). Daniel Suarez is the longshot of the remaining Playoff drivers at +3500 to win.
It's a little more cut and dried on the XFINITY Series side of the house. Not surprisingly Austin Hill has the shortest odds with the superspeedway ace coming in at +285 to win Saturday’s United Rentals 250. The numbers jump to +650 for next closest competitor, Hill’s RCR teammate Jesse Love. Then it’s four digits for the likes of Sheldon Creed, Aric Almirola and AJ Allmendinger (+1100) and Parker Kligerman and Justin Allgaier (+1400).
SHORT TRACK ATTACK
The calendar has turned to October but there’s no shortage of short track racing going on around the country.
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has Pro Late Model racing on tap Saturday. The Race of Champions Sportsman have a Friday night date at the Wyoming Bullrings.
Vermont’s Thunder Road has the annual Milk Bowl weekend on tap for late models while the USAC Silver Crown Series tackles Indiana’s famed Terre Haute Action Track on Sunday.