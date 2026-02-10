Wendy's Returns to Trackhouse Racing for Third Season

Wendy's, the globally recognized fast-food chain known for its square hamburger patties, is continuing its support of NASCAR Cup Series operation Trackhouse Racing, the team confirmed on Tuesday.

The brand will serve as a primary sponsor for all three full-time entries fielded by Trackhouse at NASCAR's top-level in 2026, driven by Ross Chastain (No. 1), rookie Connor Zilisch (No. 88), and Shane Van Gisbergen (No. 97).

We're cooking something up.



Use code DAYTONA in the @Wendys app to get a $1 Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich with purchase, starting at the beginning of the race on Sunday 2/15 and available all day Monday 2/16. pic.twitter.com/nsXc16Pwpj — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) February 10, 2026

"At Wendy's, we put the customer first and deliver excellence every single day," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy's. "Our partnership with Trackhouse Racing is a perfect extension of that commitment, bringing the same winning energy to the track that we bring to our fans every day in restaurants nationwide."

Wendy's will begin its on-track program with Trackhouse Racing in the second event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign at EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway) on February 22, where the brand will sponsor Ross Chastain and the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

"There's nothing better than rolling through the Wendy's drive-thru and grabbing a Baconator," said Chastain. "I'm happy to see them back on our cars this year and looking forward to getting them into Victory Lane."

Just two weeks after Chastain hits the track with Wendy's on the No. 1 Chevrolet, NASCAR Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch will carry the iconic brand on his No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Phoenix Raceway on March 8.

Shane Van Gisbergen, a six-time race-winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, will carry the colors on his No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during the prestigious Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, taking place on July 26.

"Wendy's has been a big part of my NASCAR journey since I came to the United States," said Van Gisbergen. "To have such a popular restaurant brand support me has been special. Wendy's is my go-to spot when gearing up for race weekends. After all, nothing tastes better than a Wendy's Frosty when my team and I have had a long day at the track."

In addition to its on-track activation throughout the year, Wendy's will also have an off-track activation at Daytona International Speedway, though its restaurant is located just outside of the speedway (at 1444 W. International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach). The restaurant will be serving up food, plus exclusive limited-edition swag and a drive-thru racecar experience for motorsports fans that will be attending the DAYTONA 500.

