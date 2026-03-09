Which Drivers Will Compete In Sunday's NASCAR Cup Race In Vegas?

NASCAR has officially revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fifth race of the 2026 season. Contained on the entry list this week are no real surprises, as the 36 Chartered entries will not be joined by any "Open" teams this weekend in Sin City.

Last week's race-winner at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney, will return to the driver's seat of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, and the driver will have primary sponsorship from Menards/Pennzoil this weekend.

Other notable driver/sponsorship pairings for this weekend's race include Austin Dillon with Breztri, Noah Gragson with Curate, Denny Hamlin with Yahoo!, A.J. Allmendinger with U-Save, and Joey Logano with Pennzoil Ultra Platinum.

Alex Bowman, who continues to await medical clearance to return to the driving duties of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is currently on the entry list as of Monday's preliminary entry list.

Pennzoil 400 Entry List