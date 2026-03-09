Which Drivers Will Compete In Sunday's NASCAR Cup Race In Vegas?
NASCAR has officially revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fifth race of the 2026 season. Contained on the entry list this week are no real surprises, as the 36 Chartered entries will not be joined by any "Open" teams this weekend in Sin City.
Last week's race-winner at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney, will return to the driver's seat of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, and the driver will have primary sponsorship from Menards/Pennzoil this weekend.
Other notable driver/sponsorship pairings for this weekend's race include Austin Dillon with Breztri, Noah Gragson with Curate, Denny Hamlin with Yahoo!, A.J. Allmendinger with U-Save, and Joey Logano with Pennzoil Ultra Platinum.
Alex Bowman, who continues to await medical clearance to return to the driving duties of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is currently on the entry list as of Monday's preliminary entry list.
Pennzoil 400 Entry List
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsors
Manufacturer
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Kubota
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Discount Tire
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Breztri
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Curate
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Trimble
Ford
7
Daniel Suarez
Spire Motorsports
Freeway Insurance
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
NAPA Auto Parts
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Campers Inn RV / U-Serve
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Yahoo!
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Menards / Pennzoil
Ford
16
A.J. Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
U-Serve
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Smith's / Farm Rich
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Interstate Batteries
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Motorcraft / Quick Lane
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Pennzoil Ultra Platinum
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Xfinity
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Raptor
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Love's Travel Stops
Ford
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
FRE Nicotine Pouches
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Aaron's Rent to Own
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Chevrolet
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Jordan Brand
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
NOS Energy
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Yeego
Chevrolet
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
TBA
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Workforce
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chili's Ride the 'Dente
Chevrolet
88
Connor Zilisch
Trackhouse Racing
Jockey 150th Anniversary
Chevrolet
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
SuperFile
Chevrolet
