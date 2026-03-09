Racing America Logo

Which Drivers Will Compete In Sunday's NASCAR Cup Race In Vegas?

On Monday, the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was revealed.
Toby Christie
36 drivers are on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
36 drivers are on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR has officially revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the fifth race of the 2026 season. Contained on the entry list this week are no real surprises, as the 36 Chartered entries will not be joined by any "Open" teams this weekend in Sin City.

Last week's race-winner at Phoenix Raceway, Ryan Blaney, will return to the driver's seat of the No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske, and the driver will have primary sponsorship from Menards/Pennzoil this weekend.

Other notable driver/sponsorship pairings for this weekend's race include Austin Dillon with Breztri, Noah Gragson with Curate, Denny Hamlin with Yahoo!, A.J. Allmendinger with U-Save, and Joey Logano with Pennzoil Ultra Platinum.

Alex Bowman, who continues to await medical clearance to return to the driving duties of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is currently on the entry list as of Monday's preliminary entry list.

Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsors

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Kubota

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Discount Tire

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Breztri

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Curate

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Trimble

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

Freeway Insurance

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Campers Inn RV / U-Serve

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Yahoo!

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Menards / Pennzoil

Ford

16

A.J. Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

U-Serve

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Smith's / Farm Rich

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Interstate Batteries

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Motorcraft / Quick Lane

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Pennzoil Ultra Platinum

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Xfinity

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Raptor

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Love's Travel Stops

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

FRE Nicotine Pouches

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Aaron's Rent to Own

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Jordan Brand

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

NOS Energy

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Yeego

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

TBA

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Workforce

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chili's Ride the 'Dente

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch

Trackhouse Racing

Jockey 150th Anniversary

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

SuperFile

Chevrolet

Published | Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

