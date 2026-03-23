Which Drivers Will Compete In the Cup Series Race At Martinsville?

On Monday, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, the seventh of 36 races in the 2026 Cup Series schedule. Contained on the list are 37 cars.

None of the drivers or teams are at risk of missing the show, as up to 40 cars can start races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Tyler Reddick, who scored his fourth win of the season last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will return this weekend with a No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE, which will carry primary sponsorship from SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The lone "Open" entry (non-chartered) team on the entry list this weekend is the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which will be driven by Austin Hill, a full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor.

Sunday's race will mark the 17th NASCAR Cup Series start of Hill's career.

Notable sponsorship pairings this weekend include Dow Coatings, which makes its first appearance of the season on Austin Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, FUEL by Franzia on Noah Gragson's No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford, FICO on Kyle Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Advanace Auto Parts on Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske Ford, and Hardee's will make its first appearance on Bubba Wallace's No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota.

Cook Out 400 Entry List

Car Driver Team Sponsor Make 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing TBA Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards / Richmond Water Heaters Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Dow Coatings Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports FUEL by Franzia Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Group 1001 Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing FICO Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Black's Tire Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Bob's Discount Furniture Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Advance Auto Parts Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Kroger / Thomas' High Protein Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell Pennzoil Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Hardee's Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Cincinnati Chevrolet 33* Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing TBA Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Dairi-O / Cheney Bros, Inc. Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Monster Energy Zero Sugar Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team HaasTooling.com Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB TBA Toyota 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB TBA Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing SiriusXM Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Jack Links Non-Vegan Chevrolet 48 Justin Allgaier (i) Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Super.com Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Body Guard Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Delaware Life Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports TBA Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch # Trackhouse Racing Choice Privileges Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing SuperFile Chevrolet

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points