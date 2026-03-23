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Which Drivers Will Compete In the Cup Series Race At Martinsville?

There are 37 cars on the entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Toby Christie|
Austin Hill is among the 37 drivers entered into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Austin Hill is among the 37 drivers entered into Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Monday, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, the seventh of 36 races in the 2026 Cup Series schedule. Contained on the list are 37 cars.

None of the drivers or teams are at risk of missing the show, as up to 40 cars can start races in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Tyler Reddick, who scored his fourth win of the season last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will return this weekend with a No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE, which will carry primary sponsorship from SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

The lone "Open" entry (non-chartered) team on the entry list this weekend is the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which will be driven by Austin Hill, a full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor.

Sunday's race will mark the 17th NASCAR Cup Series start of Hill's career.

Notable sponsorship pairings this weekend include Dow Coatings, which makes its first appearance of the season on Austin Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, FUEL by Franzia on Noah Gragson's No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford, FICO on Kyle Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Advanace Auto Parts on Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske Ford, and Hardee's will make its first appearance on Bubba Wallace's No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota.

Cook Out 400 Entry List

Car

Driver

Team

Sponsor

Make

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Menards / Richmond Water Heaters

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Dow Coatings

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

FUEL by Franzia

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

HendrickCars.com

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

BuildSubmarines.com

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

Group 1001

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

FICO

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

UniFirst

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Black's Tire

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bob's Discount Furniture

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Advance Auto Parts

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Grizzly Nicotine Pouches

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Kroger / Thomas' High Protein

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Bass Pro Shops

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

DeWalt

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

DEX Imaging

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Shell Pennzoil

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Hardee's

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Cincinnati

Chevrolet

33*

Austin Hill (i)

Richard Childress Racing

TBA

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Dairi-O / Cheney Bros, Inc.

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Long John Silver's

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

HaasTooling.com

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

TBA

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

SiriusXM

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Jack Links Non-Vegan

Chevrolet

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

Hendrick Motorsports

Ally

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Super.com

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Monster Energy

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Body Guard

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Delaware Life

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

TBA

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch #

Trackhouse Racing

Choice Privileges

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

SuperFile

Chevrolet

* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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