Which Drivers Will Compete In the Cup Series Race At Martinsville?
On Monday, NASCAR revealed the preliminary entry list for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, the seventh of 36 races in the 2026 Cup Series schedule. Contained on the list are 37 cars.
None of the drivers or teams are at risk of missing the show, as up to 40 cars can start races in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Tyler Reddick, who scored his fourth win of the season last weekend at Darlington Raceway, will return this weekend with a No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE, which will carry primary sponsorship from SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
The lone "Open" entry (non-chartered) team on the entry list this weekend is the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which will be driven by Austin Hill, a full-time NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series competitor.
Sunday's race will mark the 17th NASCAR Cup Series start of Hill's career.
Notable sponsorship pairings this weekend include Dow Coatings, which makes its first appearance of the season on Austin Dillon's No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, FUEL by Franzia on Noah Gragson's No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford, FICO on Kyle Busch's No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Advanace Auto Parts on Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Team Penske Ford, and Hardee's will make its first appearance on Bubba Wallace's No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota.
Cook Out 400 Entry List
Car
Driver
Team
Sponsor
Make
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Menards / Richmond Water Heaters
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Dow Coatings
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
FUEL by Franzia
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
HendrickCars.com
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
BuildSubmarines.com
Ford
7
Daniel Suarez
Spire Motorsports
Group 1001
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
FICO
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
UniFirst
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Black's Tire
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bob's Discount Furniture
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Advance Auto Parts
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Grizzly Nicotine Pouches
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Kroger / Thomas' High Protein
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Bass Pro Shops
Toyota
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
DeWalt
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
DEX Imaging
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Shell Pennzoil
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Hardee's
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Cincinnati
Chevrolet
33*
Austin Hill (i)
Richard Childress Racing
TBA
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Dairi-O / Cheney Bros, Inc.
Ford
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Monster Energy Zero Sugar
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Long John Silver's
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
HaasTooling.com
Chevrolet
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
TBA
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
SiriusXM
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Jack Links Non-Vegan
Chevrolet
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
Hendrick Motorsports
Ally
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Super.com
Chevrolet
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Monster Energy
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Body Guard
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Delaware Life
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
TBA
Chevrolet
88
Connor Zilisch #
Trackhouse Racing
Choice Privileges
Chevrolet
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
SuperFile
Chevrolet
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie