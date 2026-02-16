Which Drivers Will Run EchoPark Speedway's Spring NASCAR Cup Race

Racing America Logo

Joseph Srigley|
There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Sunday's AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway

On Monday, NASCAR officially released the preliminary entry list for the second event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway). Contained on the entry list are 36 Chartered Entries. These cars are guaranteed spots into the field for Sunday's event, and would be even if there were more entries than spots available in the field.

Here are the 36 Chartered Entries that are locked into the field for the 2026 AutoTrader 400, but will have to qualify for their starting spots in a single-vehicle, single-lap qualifying set to take place on the afternoon of Saturday, February 21.

All 36 of the entries listed below have full-time drivers this season, so this list will not change on a week-to-week basis, barring some kind of exentuating circumstance.

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliiott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ford

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch (R)

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

Open Entries

There are 38 drivers on the preliminary entry list for the AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, which means alongside the 36 Chartered Entries, there are two Open Entries that will take the green flag on Sunday for 400 miles.

After failing to qualify for the 2026 DAYTONA 500, JJ Yeley and NY Racing are returning to the racetrack this weekend at EchoPark Speedway, fielding the No. 44 Chevrolet in the AutoTrader 400. This organization, owned by John Cohen, typically competes on superspeedways (EchoPark Speedway included), but has recently been expanding into other race tracks, mainly the intermediates and select short track events.

Joining Yeley and NY Racing as an Open Entry for this weekend's event is BJ McLeod, who had a topsy-turvy Speedweeks, to say the least. After initially failing to qualify for the DAYTONA 500, the Live Fast Motorsports owner-driver was catapulted into the field when Anthony Alfredo was disqualified from the America 250 Florida Duel, putting McLeod into the show.

That garnered the attention of several different brands who wanted to be featured on the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, meaning that by the time the green flag dropped for the DAYTONA 500, McLeod no longer had a blank racecar. Those sponsors were Stone's Auto Repair and RepairableVehicles.com.

McLeod was very much in the lead draft in the opening laps of the event, until a part broke on the No. 78, ending his DAYTONA 500 dream after just five laps.

Car

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

44

JJ Yeley

NY Racing

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

Casey Mears and Garage 66 were forced to withdraw from Sunday's event, after being caught up during an accident in the America 250 Florida Duels (but getting in the show). In an effort to be ready for the DAYTONA 500, Garage 66 used pieces from its Daytona and Atlanta racecars, and according to Carl Long, there wasn't enough parts left to run Atlanta.

The AutoTrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway will take place on Sunday, February 22 at 3:00 PM ET on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Published
Joseph Srigley
JOSEPH SRIGLEY

Joseph Srigley covers NASCAR for TobyChristie.com, Racing America, and OnSI, and is the owner of the #SrigleyStats brand. With a higher education in the subjects of business, mathematics, and data analytics, Joseph is able to fully understand the inner workings of the sport through multiple points of perspective.

