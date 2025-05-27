Will Brown Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Cup Chicago Street Course
Will Brown, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut a season ago driving for Richard Childress Racing, will return for his second start in the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Chicago Street Race, driving the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
Brown will carry primary sponsorship from longtime partner MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services. The No. 13 car will have additional sponsorship from QuadLock, KMC Wheels, Direct Plasterboard Outlet (DPO), Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR), Wurth, Repco Supercars Championship, Xpress Fleet, and LeafFilter Gutter Protection.
The 26-year-old, who won the Repco Supercars Championship in 2024, is pumped to give the Chicago Street Course a run after seeing what fellow Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen was able to do in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the track.
“After watching SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) win the 2023 Chicago NASCAR race and getting to drive myself at Sonoma last year, I’ve been really keen to have a go at the Grant Park 165,” said Brown in a team release. “The Supercars calendar aligned this year to give me time to get over to Charlotte early to prepare and give the race a crack! I have watched Kaulig Racing closely this season, and I’m really excited to get behind the wheel of the MobileX and Shaw and Partners Financial Services No. 13!”
Kaulig Racing, which finished runner-up in the inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 with Justin Haley behind the wheel of its No. 31 Chevrolet, is ready to compete for a win in the event with Brown, a road course ace, behind the wheel.
“This is an amazing opportunity for Kaulig Racing to compete for a win in one of the most prestigious events on the calendar,” said Kaulig Racing team owner Matt Kaulig. “We are so excited to have Will (Brown) race with us and compete for the trophy. The team is ready, and we know he has the talent.”
While Brown suffered from an electrical issue in his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma Raceway a season ago, which resulted in a 31st-place finish, the driver opened many eyes with his performance in practice at the California road course.
Brown registered the third-fastest lap time in his first-ever on-track session in a NASCAR Cup Series car. He'll look to avoid the electrical gremlins, which plagued his first career start when he returns for the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago on Sunday, July 6.