Wood Brothers Racing, eero Partner for Three NASCAR Cup Series Events
Wood Brothers Racing announced a new partnership with eero on Monday, where the provider of whole-home Wi-Fi solutions will feature as a primary partner for three races during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.
The No. 21 eero Ford Mustang will make its debut this Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in the Shriners Children’s 500. The eero Ford Mustang returns on May 25 for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway before taking the Sonoma Raceway track on July 13 in the Toyota/Save Mart 350.
Founded in 2014, eero pioneered the first home mesh Wi-Fi system. eero is known for its high-quality design, intuitive technology, and award-winning hardware and software that deliver seamless connectivity for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers.
“NASCAR represents the perfect blend of technology and performance, making it an ideal platform for eero to showcase our commitment to delivering race car-fast connectivity,” said Laura Levine, Global Head of Brand and Marketing at eero. “Our sponsorship with Wood Brothers Racing, NASCAR’s most storied team, and Josh Berry aligns perfectly with our values of innovation and reliability. Just as Wood Brothers pioneered modern pit stop techniques, eero pioneered home mesh Wi-Fi technology, and we’re excited to bring these two innovation stories together on the track. We look forward to supporting Josh and the No. 21 team as they push for victory lane, while demonstrating how eero’s technology keeps teams connected when every millisecond counts.”
Berry is in his first season driving the famed No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, and his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.
“There’s a lot of excitement around our team this year with Josh behind the wheel and several new partners joining us, including eero,” said Jon Wood, President at Wood Brothers Racing. “eero is an innovative company that fits well with us, and we’re proud to welcome them to the No. 21 team this year. Reliable connectivity is important in everything we do, and eero delivers that at the highest level.”
Berry partnered with eero during his rookie NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 2024, driving for Stewart-Haas Racing. Now, that partnership continues at Berry's new home as he continues his pursuit of his first NASCAR Cup Series win.
“I’m really excited to have eero on board with us at Wood Brothers Racing this year,” said Berry. “I had the opportunity to work with eero last season, so it’s great to see the company continuing its involvement in NASCAR, now with our No. 21 team. I’m looking forward to representing them and hopefully taking the eero Ford Mustang to victory lane.”
The Shriners Children’s 500 is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with coverage available on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).