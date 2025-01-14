XFINITY: Anthony Alfredo Moves to Young's Motorsports Full-Time in 2025
Anthony Alfredo, who impressed througout the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports, will move to Young's Motorsports for the upcoming season and will serve as the full-time driver of the team's No. 42 Chevrolet.
Young's Motorsports announced the acquisition of the 25-year-old Alfredo on Tuesday.
“This is huge for us,” Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young said of Alfredo. “Anthony is a wheelman. The Xfinity Series competition is stout, he absolutely has what it takes to win in this field. I am pumped we get to keep growing our Xfinity program with him this season.”
Likewise, Alfredo, who hails from Ridgefield, CT, is excited for the new opportunity.
“I am very excited to join the Young’s Motorsports team this season,” Alfredo said in a team press release. “I certainly respect what Tyler and his team are building. It’s clear they are determined to become a serious contender in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and I look forward to being a part of that. I am grateful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most of it.”
Andrew Abbott, a veteran crew chief who has spent a large portion of his career with Young's Motorsports, will continue as the crew chief for Alfredo and the No. 42 entry in 2025.
Last season, Alfredo was in the conversation in the race for a NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff spot last season while driving for Our Motorsports, but ultimately missed the Playoffs and finished 15th in the championship standings.
Alfredo snagged two top five finishes and seven top-10s a season ago to bring his career total to five top-five finishes, and 22 top-10s in 118 career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts. Alfredo will kick off the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Daytona International Speedway driving the No. 42 DUDE Wipes Chevrolet on February 15.