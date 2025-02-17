XFINITY: Aric Almirola Returning to Joe Gibbs Racing for Nine Races
Aric Almirola is set to return to Joe Gibbs Racing's NASCAR Xfinity Series program in 2025, the team confirmed on Monday.
Almirola, a seven-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will get behind the wheel of the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in nine events this season, beginning with Saturday's Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Young Life, a global, Christ-centered ministry devoted to building bridges of authentic friendship, introducing adolescents to Jesus Christ, and helping youth grow in their faith, will serve as the primary sponsor for Almirola in his part-time campaign.
“I am thrilled for Young Life and JGR to be partnering this season. It’s Young Life’s goal and ministry to reach and know kids by name, engage them with fun and adventure, and introduce them to Jesus Christ,” said Newt Crenshaw, president and CEO of Young Life. “This partnership is playing a part in making that happen, as we’ll be poised to reach more kids, make a lasting impact, and show them the love and excitement that both racing and faith can offer.”
Young Life was a lifelong passion for J.D. Gibbs, who served on the ministry’s national board before his passing in January 2019. The J.D. Gibbs Legacy Fund was established to honor J.D. and support Young Life with its continued mission.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to get behind the wheel again and have Young Life represented on the car with me,” said Almirola. “I know Young Life was a central focus in the life of my friend J.D. Gibbs and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to bring awareness to the great work they do introducing Christ to young people all over the world.”
After spending several years in the NASCAR Cup Series for a number of organizations, including Richard Petty Motorsports and Stewart-Haas Racing, Almirola returned to Joe Gibbs Racing last season for a 14-race NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, where he collected three victories.
Almirola retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition following the 2023 season, and has served as a mentor and coach to several drivers within the Joe Gibbs Racing pipeline in this new role with the championship-winning organization.
“The ministry of Young Life has played a key role in my life and my entire family’s lives and was also a huge part of my friendship with J.D. Gibbs,” said Dave Alpern, president of Joe Gibbs Racing. “To see that ministry highlighted on one of our race cars is an incredible blessing to me and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing.”
This Young Life sponsorship was made possible through a generous donation.