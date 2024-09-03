XFINITY: Brandon Jones to Reunite with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025
NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Brandon Jones is set to reunite with Joe Gibbs Racing for a title bid in 2025, inking a multi-year contract with the championship-winning organization.
Jones enjoyed a successful five-season stint with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in the second-tier division, which includes wins at Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway, plus a perfect record of qualifying for the Xfinity Series Playoffs.
“I’m beyond excited to be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and rejoining the Toyota Racing family,” said Jones. “My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m eager to build on that success as we chase more wins and a championship together. I’m ready to hit the ground running and make the most of this incredible opportunity."
The 27-year-old driver returns to Joe Gibbs Racing for the 2025 season, after an underwhelming two-year stint as the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports.
“For now, my focus remains on finishing this year strong for my team, crew, manufacturer and Menards,” added Jones. “We will push hard to win our way into the Playoffs and finish the year on a high note.”
In addition to his success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the Atlanta, Georgia-native is a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series winner (Pocono 2020) and an eight-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series.
“We’re thrilled to have Brandon return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.“He has a proven history of success with us and is someone that we know will be in the championship hunt each year. His veteran leadership will also be a tremendous asset to our program.”
With 213 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories, Joe Gibbs Racing is the winningest driver in the second-tier series, with nine wins coming this season via multiple drivers. Since the team's inception, 23 drivers have taken the organization to Victory Lane, including Jones, who is one of 14 to capture their first victory with the team.
“It is great to have Brandon back in our Xfinity Series program,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for JGR.“He showed great progress across each season he was with us previously showing the ability to run up front and lead laps consistently each week. We look forward to getting him back to that level of consistency and winning races for us next year.”
The final 10 events of the year will see Jones dedicated to getting JR Motorsports and the No. 9 team into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, which would require him to win one of the next three events -- being held at Atlanta, Watkins Glen, and Bristol.