XFINITY: Carson Kvapil Lands Full-Time Seat with JR Motorsports for 2025
After laying down some impressive results during his limited campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, Carson Kvapil is getting the nod to compete full-time in the series in 2025.
Kvapil, the son of 2003 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil, will return to JR Motorsports on an expanded schedule in 2025, piloting the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro in all 33 events next season, starting with February’s season-opener at Daytona.
Bass Pro Shops, a long-time supporter of both Carson Kvapil and JR Motorsports in the Late Model Stock Car ranks, will be serving as a primary sponsor for Kvapil in the No. 1 Chevrolet next season. The company served as a sponsor for JRM from 2020-2023 between drivers Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
A native of Mooresville, North Carolina, Kvapil is the two-time and defending champion of the zMAX CARS Tour, and the most-recent winner of one of the most prestigious Late Model events in the country, the ValleyStar Credit 300 at Martinsville Speedway.
The 22-year-old driver has spent the last season competing in several different series, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and even the TransAm Series, as part of working with Chevrolet and Josh Wise.
Kvapil made his Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville Speedway earlier in the season, finishing fourth in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. In his second start, just weeks later, the driver nearly won at Dover Motor Speedway – one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks.
After that impressive run, Kvapil’s schedule expanded to a season-long total of nine Xfinity Series events, which is scheduled to conclude with Saturday’s United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway were the site of the final two of Kvapil’s four top-10 finishes this season, with the driver of the part-time No. 88 leading laps in multiple events.
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign will see Kvapil partnered with JR Motorsports teammates Connor Zilisch (No. 88) and Sammy Smith (No. 8), as well as series veteran Justin Allgaier (No. 7), who is expected to return to the organization in 2025.
Not only will Kvapil be competing for the championship, but also for Rookie of The Year honors, with a class that is set to include several heavy-hitters, including Christian Eckes, Daniel Dye, Nick Sanchez, and Connor Zilisch, as well as others expected.
Kvapil will make his first start in the No. 1 Chevrolet at Daytona in February. Additional sponsorship, personnel, and team announcements will be made at a later date.