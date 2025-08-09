XFINITY: Connor Zilisch Stretchered From Victory Lane After Fall
Connor Zilisch picked up his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, but a scary moment transpired in victory lane as the 19-year-old driver attempted to celebrate his latest triumph. The driver has been transported on a stretcher to the infield care center following a freak accident in victory lane.
As Zilisch climbed on the driver's door of his race-winning No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet and raised his arms in the air, his left leg appeared to slip, which caused his leg to fall inside the race car. Zilisch fell from the car head-first onto the ground, and landed very hard.
The driver lay motionless on the ground as he spoke to medical personnel in victory lane. Dillon Welch confirmed that Zilisch was speaking to the medical team on The CW's television broadcast.
After several minutes, a stretcher was brought to victory lane, and the racer was transported directly from the winner's circle to the infield care center for further evaluation.
Earlier in the day, Zilisch qualified 25th for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen. We will await to hear an update on Zilisch's condition before speculating whether this will impact his availability for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series event.
As updates on Zilisch's condition become available, this story will be updated.
Sam Mayer, Sammy Smith, Austin Hill and Carson Kvapil rounded out the top-five finishers in Sunday's race.