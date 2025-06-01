XFINITY: Daniel Dye (Rear Heights) Disqualified From Ninth
Daniel Dye, driver of the No. 10 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet, has been disqualified from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway, after the Kaulig Racing entry failed rear heights.
The Deland, Florida-native was originally credited with a ninth-place finish, which would have marked his sixth top-10 finish of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign. Instead, Dye will be demoted to last place in the running order and receive a single point.
Dye also originally finished inside the top five in the race’s first stage, which would have earned him six additional points, but the disqualification has voided those. The new top-10 in Stage 1 is Justin Allgaier, Jeremy Clements, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Hill, Sheldon Creed, Sam Mayer, Carson Kvapil, Brandon Jones, and Connor Zilisch.
The eight drivers that finished ahead of Dye in the running order will retain their position, while those behind the No. 10 will be promoted by one spot. Carson Kvapil jumps from tenth to ninth, while Sammy Smith will now round out the top-10, in tenth.
The penalty drops Daniel Dye from 14th to 15th in NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings, but instead of being just 14 points below the cutline, the 21-year-old driver is now a whopping 48 points below the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs cutline.
While the Kaulig Racing rookie was the only driver disqualified from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series event, there were also some other issues in post-race inspection.
Connor Zilisch, who finished second in Saturday’s 250-mile contest, had two lug nuts improperly secured on his No. 88 Blues Hog Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. That will not result in a disqualification, but will come with a $10,000 fine, and a one-race suspension for crew chief Mardy Lindley.
The penalty does not further impact the finishing results, meaning that JR Motorsports maintains its 1-2 finish in the Tennessee Lottery 250.