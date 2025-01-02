XFINITY: Daytona 500 Winner Derrike Cope Forms Cope Family Racing
1990 Daytona 500 champion Derrike Cope will be entering a brand-new venture in NASCAR's National Series in 2025, with the formation of NASCAR Xfinity Series operation Cope Family Racing (CFR).
The newly-formed team will be fielding the No. 70 Chevrolet in the second-tier series, with an engine package from ECR Engines and racecars from championship-winning organization Richard Childress Racing.
Leland Honeyman, Jr. and Thomas Annunziata, two up-and-coming drivers in the NASCAR National Series world, will split the driving duties of the entry in 2025.
Honeyman will jump behind the wheel of the No. 70 Chevrolet to begin the year at Daytona International Speedway, and run a total of 17 events. Annunziata will run the remaining 16 races, starting at COTA.
A native of Phoenix, Arizona, Honeyman competed full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for Young's Motorsports. In his rookie season, the driver scored one top-five and two top-10s.
“I’m excited to join Cope Family Racing as they launch their NASCAR Xfinity Series program,” said Honeyman. “It’s an honor to be part of a team with such a racing legacy, and I can’t wait to contribute to this new chapter in their history book. I’m ready to take on 2025 and continue chasing success on the track.”
Annunziata, a native of Colts Neck, New Jersey, jumped onto the scene in the ARCA Menards Series last February, scoring an impressive second-place result at Daytona. In six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, the driver has a best finish of 28th with JD Motorsports at Pocono.
“I’m super excited to be racing part-time with CFR in 2025,” said Annunziata. “Derrike Cope and the Cope Family are rich in NASCAR experience from his driving days and running the team for StarCom Racing in the Cup Series. Although it’s a new team, CFR has assembled an experienced group to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’m ready and more motivated than ever to be a part of this exciting project. Time to go to work.”
After spending some time away from NASCAR's National Series, Cope returns as General Manager of the effort. The long-time driver has management experience in the sport, through his own Xfinity Series team in the 2010s, and through former NASCAR Cup Series team StarCom Racing.
“After some time away from the sport, the creation of Cope Family Racing begins another chapter for us in NASCAR,” said Cope. “To have the opportunity for such a high caliber effort to present in 2025 feels amazing. Elyshia and I are excited to be working alongside Nick and Johanna and look forward to having two young talented drivers, Leland Honeyman Jr., and Thomas Annunziata, showcase their potential in the highly competitive Xfinity Series. We are reunited with Bob Fisher at ECR for our engine program and will utilize RCR race cars for our return to the Xfinity Series.”
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign will begin at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. Coverage of the event will be on The CW.