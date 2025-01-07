XFINITY: Dean Thompson Running Full-Time in 2025 for Sam Hunt Racing
Dean Thompson has been tapped to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) in 2025, the team announced on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old driver will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for the complete 33-race campaign in 2025. Thompson Pipe Group, a long-time supporter of the Thomspon will serve as a major sponsor of the entry.
“I’m very excited to join the Sam Hunt Racing group and continue to pursue my dreams in NASCAR,” said Dean Thompson. “The team made me feel at home after the two races we shared last year. Everything clicked with us, and we are both in a spot where we could fulfill each other's needs to help our growth as a race team and driver. I’m lucky to have this opportunity to take the next step, which most can only dream of reaching, and I’m grateful to share it with such an awesome group of people.”
A native of Anaheim, California, Thompson has spent the last three seasons competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, in which time he piloted entries for both Niece Motorsports (2022) and TRICON Garage (2023 and 2024).
During his three seasons in the Truck Series, Thompson managed to score a pair of top-five finishes, both in the No. 5 TRICON Garage Toyota Tundra TRD Pro in 2023 (Charlotte and Talladega).
“We’re all excited to bring Dean into the SHR family to develop in the Xfinity Series full-time in 2025,” says Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “He is extremely tough, has a great personality, and works hard behind the scenes to make the most of his opportunities. As in any rookie, Dean understands the challenge that awaits, but he is completely committed to becoming a well-rounded, mature race car driver who can put himself in a position to succeed every single week. Our goals are aligned, and we are ready to get to work.”
In 2024, Thompson got behind the wheel of a Sam Hunt Racing entry for a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, which resulted in finishes of 20th and 34th.
SHR has been a mainstay in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the last half-decade, debuting at the conclusion of the 2019 campaign. In its five years of running the second-tier series, the team has finished inside the top-five 11 times.
John Hunter Nemechek and Corey Heim currently share the best-ever finish on record for Sam Hunt Racing, collecting third-place results at Richmond Raceway (2021) and Iowa Speedway (2024). Thompson will be just the second driver in the team's history -- after Kaz Grala in 2023 -- to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the organization.
Thompson Pipe Group and Assured Partners will partner to support Thompson at Sam Hunt Racing in 2025. Additional partnership information, along with further information on the team's No. 24 Toyota GR Supra will be announced at a later date.
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign will begin with the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. Coverage of the event will be on The CW.