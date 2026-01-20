Xfinity Expands Partnership with Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing in 2026

Heading into the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, Xfinity has agreed to expand its involvement with 23XI Racing, and specifically driver Bubba Wallace. For the upcoming season, Xfinity, which served as a two-race primary sponsor for Wallace in 2025, will now serve as the majority primary sponsor of the No. 23 23XI Racing team.

As part of the partnership expansion, Xfinity will have its first-ever primary sponsorship in the Daytona 500. In addition to being partnered with the No. 23 driver and team for the majority of the 2026 season, Xfinity will continue to serve as a primary sponsor for Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 23XI Racing team in select races in the upcoming campaign.

Bubba Wallace, who spoke to Racing America On SI in an interview about the partnership expansion, is honored by Xfinity's continued investment in 23XI Racing, and he is ready to hit the ground running at Daytona International Speedway.

"Yeah, you know from the data, analytics, and technical side, they've stepped up in a huge way, helping us out on all aspects there," Wallace said of Xfinity. "And you know, being a primary for a couple of races for myself, and the No. 45 team, but now to see them put all their efforts into our Cup program and everything we have going on at 23XI and Airspeed, being the primary sponsor for the No. 23 group. Having their first Xfinity-branded car in the Daytona 500, I think it's really big for them, but also for us."

Wallace continued, "We appreciate the efforts and the trust that they have in our vision and our goals and the future that we have set ahead of us. We've put a lot of work into this race team, and obviously, a lot of work into this sport to make it better each and every day. And having a brand like Xfinity step up and stand behind you is much appreciated from everybody. Excited to kick the year off right on a positive note, and get down to Daytona with some speed."

The expansion continues to strengthen the partnership between Xfinity and the race team, which previously partnered to create the Xfinity Speed Center, 23XI Racing's off-site war room at its Airspeed shop in Huntersville, NC.

According to Wallace, who captured victory in the 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Xfinity Speed Center has been instrumental to his team's performance at the race track.

"I think that's super beneficial for our crew chiefs and engineers to have the extra data analytics running in the background at Airspeed during the race, it just gives them another viewpoint on maybe something that they're not seeing at the time," Wallace explained. "On something at races where we struggle at, they can pick up on little tidbits of speed, potentially, and it allows us all to focus on little areas that we're not really paying attention to at that moment. To have that, and to have the right people at the right spot is big for our group."

Xfinity remains committed to helping 23XI Racing continue to build itself into one of the premier teams in the NASCAR Cup Series ranks.

"From day one, our partnership with 23XI Racing has been about imagining what's possible in the sport and creating experiences that connect fans to the moments that mean the most to them," said Jessica Muir, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships & Amplification, Comcast, in a press release. "This extension reflects our long-term belief in this team, in Bubba and Tyler, and in our fans. We'll be celebrating a historic milestone with our first-ever branded car in the Daytona 500 and showing fans what's possible when imagination meets momentum as we continue to invest in the future of NASCAR."

23XI Racing is proud to have Xfinity in its corner, and the continued partnership has helped the organization in many more ways than just on the race track.

"Xfinity has been an incredible partner in helping 23XI Racing grow both on and off the track," said Steve Lauletta, President at 23XI Racing. "Their continued support gives us the resources to jointly create unforgettable experiences for our fans while also competing at the highest level. With Xfinity, we're not just building an elite team, we're building a partnership that puts fans first and helps the sport grow for everyone who loves racing."

After securing his third career NASCAR Cup Series win in 2025, Wallace is primed for a big season in 2026. Could the upcoming season mark the first time in Wallace's career that he stacks up multiple victories?

"I have no reason why we can't," Wallace stated. "Understanding the mindset that you need to be in, and where I'm at, and where we're at as a race team, there's a lot of work to be done, and we got to fight hard all year long. But understanding the processes to get to where we need to be, a little bit better each and every day, I think, is going to help us in the long run."

Wallace will look to build on his 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, which saw the driver collect the 11th-place ranking in the final championship standings. Heading into the 2026 season, Wallace, 32, has three career wins, 28 top-five finishes, and 60 top-10s in 291 NASCAR Cup Series starts.

