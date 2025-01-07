XFINITY: Four-Time Modified Champion Bonsignore to Run Five Races with JGR
Four-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore will increase his presence in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025, once again competing for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Bonsignore, who made his debut in the second-tier series last Summer at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, will run a five-race schedule in the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra.
The 36-year-old driver is no stranger to success in NASCAR, collecting 45 victories, 130 top-five and 169 top-10s finishes in 226 career starts in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, which has allowed him to collect four championships.
“When we had the opportunity to work with the Joe Gibbs Racing team at New Hampshire last year, it was a perfect pairing,” Bonsignore said. “As soon as that weekend was over, we started looking at options to run a larger schedule in 2025 and it all came together. When you work with a team like JGR, you know you’re going to have a car in contention to win every race you run. We’re looking forward to having some fun and chasing trophies.”
Over the last nine seasons competing on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Bonsignore has not finished lower than fourth place in final point standings.
The New York-native will look to add his name to an illustrious list of drivers that have won for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s inception, 23 different drivers have collected a total of 214 victories.
“We’re excited to have Justin back in our car in 2025,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for JGR. “He has proven himself over and over again in the modifieds and he did a great job for us at New Hampshire with no track time before the race started. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with more opportunities to adapt to the Xfinity cars and working with the same team multiple times this season.”
The remainder of the driver schedule for the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra will be announced at a later date. William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, and Taylor Gray will all compete full-time for the organization in 2025.