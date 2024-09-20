XFINITY: Harrison Burton Finds 2025 Home with AM Racing
After spending the last three seasons running full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series for Wood Brothers Racing, Harrison Burton will have a change of scenery, joining NASCAR Xfinity Series team AM Racing for the entire 2025 campaign.
Burton, a winner in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, will drive the organization's flagship Ford Mustang Dark Horse throughout the entire 33-race schedule next season, starting at Daytona (February 15).
“I’m excited to join AM Racing and help build it into the race-winning race team I believe it can and will be,” said Burton. “I think this will be a great opportunity for me to take the things I’ve learned in the Cup Series, bring those to the Xfinity Series and be the best driver I can be. It’s a blessing to continue my NASCAR journey, and I intend to make the most of this opportunity."
AM Racing currently fields the No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the second-tier series for multiple drivers, with Hailie Deegan, Joey Logano, Josh Berry, Gus Dean, Lawless Alan, and Logan Bearden all making appearances throughout the current season.
“AM Racing is proud to welcome Harrison Burton on board,” offered Wade Moore, president of AM Racing. “He is a first-class individual and has already proven that he will immediately impact each team member here at AM in a positive manner. His experiences across NASCAR’s National Series will position him to be a leader and a catalyst in our pursuit of Victory Lane and the goals we ultimately envision for this program."
As part of the agreement, AM Racing will be continuing its multi-year relationship with Roush Yates Engines, while also continuing with its technical alliance with the soon-to-be-rebranded HAAS Factory Team.
“We are equally proud to continue our strong partnerships with Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines and HAAS Factory Team. These collaborations have been instrumental in supporting our team’s growth and success, and we look forward to building upon these relationships in the upcoming season. We will continue to invest in this team, our employees, and ultimately, our future.”
The Huntersville, North Carolina native is a four-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner, spending two seasons competing with Joe Gibbs Racing in the second-tier series, finishing eighth in final point standings both times. Burton has also spent time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, boasting 11 top-five results in 40 starts.
Burton will finish out the final eight races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign before jumping into his new role with AM Racing. Additional announcements regarding sponsorship, personnel, and other details will be announced in due course.