XFINITY: Jake Finch to Make Series Debut at Dover With Hendrick
Jake Finch, the 20-year-old son of longtime NASCAR team owner James Finch, is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway as he'll slide behind the wheel of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from HendrickCars.com.
Hendrick Motorsports announced the addition of Finch to the driver lineup of its part-time No. 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series entry via a video shared to its social media channels on Monday morning.
The native of Lynn Haven, Florida has prior experience at the 1-mile high-banked concrete oval in Delaware as he captured victory in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East event at Dover Motor Speedway. Finch led 89 of the 127 laps in the race that day.
Finch, who has cut his racing teeth on the regional Late Model and Super Late Model scene, has shown great ability in the ARCA Menards Series ranks in a part-time role since the 2022 season. In addition to the win at Dover in 2023 in the ARCA East Series, Finch also scored wins in the ARCA Menards Series event at Talladega Superspeedway a season ago.
In 37 combined starts across the three ARCA Menards Series divisons (National, East, and West), Finch has accumlated two wins, 11 top-five finishes, and 28 top-10s.
Aside from a 2022 ARCA East start at Five Flags Speedway, which served as his series debut, Finch has competed behind the wheel of a Toyota in all of his ARCA starts and he's competed for his father's Phoenix Racing team as well as Venturini Motorsports.
The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 19, will mark Finch's first race in a Chevrolet since his ARCA East debut in 2022.
In addition to his success in the ARCA Menards Series divisions, Finch has also picked up two victories at Montgomery Motor Speedway in 11 starts in the Show Me The Money Pro Late Model Series, a win at Five Flags Speedway in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series, two wins in the Baby Rattler at South Alabama Speedway and one win in the Lee Fields Memorial event at Mobile International Speedway.