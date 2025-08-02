XFINITY: Jesse Love Secures Third Pole of 2025 at Iowa
It’s been an interesting week for Richard Childress Racing (RCR) off the racetrack, given the events of last weekend’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the championship-winning organization has attempted to drown out all the noise by bringing some speed to Iowa Speedway.
Jesse Love, the second-year driver from Menlo Park, California, captured the pole position for Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the 0.875-mile racetrack, collecting his eighth career pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – and his first on a track shorter than a mile-and-a-half.
The 20-year-old driver surged to the top of the qualifying leaderboard late in the single-vehicle session, laying down a lap time of 23.642 seconds (133.237mph) to dethrone rookie driver William Sawalich for the top starting spot.
“[I’m] super pumped,” said Love. “Me, Danny [Stockman] and our engineer [Eric] Duncan had a pretty big heart-to-heart this week that we need more speed and I gotta run a bigger arc. Well, there’s a big arc and a lot of speed for them.”
With a premium starting position, Love is looking to put himself in Victory Lane for the second time this season, and the third time in his career. The young driver has captured a pair of victories over the last two seasons, both on superspeedways.
“I’m proud of everybody back in Welcome, North Carolina, taking a tough week last week and putting it behind them and suiting up and showing up this week,” Love added. “So, seems like Austin [Dillon] has some good speed, too, so I’m definitely pumped up, I pride myself on qualifying a lot.”
William Sawalich, as mentioned earlier, looked to be on track for his third career pole in the NASCAR Xfinity Series before Love dethroned him. Sawalich will start on the outside of the front row for Saturday’s 250-lapper, as he looks to lock himself into the post-season with a win.
Carson Hocevar, who replaces Josh Williams as driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for this weekend at Iowa, will start an impressive third-place, while Connor Zilisch will start fourth and Sam Mayer will complete the top-five.
Zilisch, 19, is currently on the hunt for a historic milestone in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250, as with another victory, the rookie would become just the third driver to ever win four consecutive races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – joining Sam Ard and Noah Gragson.
Austin Dillon, filling in for Austin Hill after the Georgia-native was suspended for intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola and Indianapolis, will start sixth in the No.21 Chevrolet, with Ryan Sieg, Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Daniel Dye completing the top-10.
Ross Chastain, making his final scheduled start for JR Motorsports in the No. 9 Chevrolet, will roll from 11th. Chastain is looking to join his Trackhouse Racing teammates as winners in the organization’s part-time entry this season.
Sheldon Creed and Justin Allgaier will start 14th and 15th, while Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day will roll from 18th in just his fifth start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Nick Sanchez, winner at EchoPark Speedway, will roll off 26th.
After showing such speed in practice, Taylor Gray, driver of the No. 54 Operation 300 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, will have to start at the rear of the field, after the team discovered a mechanical issue in practice.
The Hy-Vee Perks 250 will be contested on Saturday, August 2 at 3:30pm ET on The CW.