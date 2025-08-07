XFINITY: Kaulig Racing Sets August Driver Lineup for No. 11 Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing has officially confirmed its three-driver lineup for the No. 11 Chevrolet during the month of August in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, beginning with Saturday’s Mission Foods 200 at Watkins Glen International.
The influx of new drivers comes following the mid-season release of Josh Williams ahead of last weekend’s Xfinity Series event at Iowa Speedway. NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar finished sixth in the No. 11 in the Hy-Vee Perks 250 at the 0.875-mile short track.
For this weekend’s Mission Foods 200 at Watkins Glen International, road racing specialist Michael McDowell will get behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Bailey Zimmerman’s newest album “Different Night Same Rodeo” will serve as the primary sponsor.
Saturday’s event at the 2.45-mile road course will mark the Arizona-native’s first start in the Xfinity Series since 2016, when he traveled to Elkart Lake, Wisconsin to compete in an event at Road America, where he captured the victory driving for Richard Childress Racing.
McDowell is a veteran of more than 620 starts in NASCAR’s National Series and has won in both the NASCAR Cup Series (twice, once at Daytona and once at Indy’s Road Course) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
The 40-year-old driver currently competes at NASCAR’s top-level driving the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.
McDowell’s NASCAR Cup Series teammate, Justin Haley, will make a return to Kaulig Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, August 22, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet.
Haley is a race-winner in all three of NASCAR’s National Series and has captured victories at “The World Center of Racing” in both the NASCAR Cup Series (2019) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (2020 and 2021). The Winamac, Indiana-native is a four-time superspeedway winner in the Xfinity Series.
The Xfinity Series event at Daytona International Speedway will mark a reunion between Haley and Kaulig Racing, as the pair coupled together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series from 2019 to 2021, and in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2022 and 2023.
Haley currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.
Finally, Will Brown will make a surprise return to the United States for his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 11 Chevrolet at Portland International Raceway on August 30.
Brown joined the organization for the first time earlier this season at the Chicago Street Course, where he drove the No. 13 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series event, but was involved in an early-race crash that ended his afternoon after only running two laps around NASCAR’s first street circuit.
The 27-year-old is the defending champion of the Repco Supercars Championship, and an 11-time race winner. Currently, Brown is competing for Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Supercars series, where he currently sits second-place in point standings.
Following these three events in the month of August, Kaulig Racing will have to select additional drivers to compete in the final eight races of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, drivers who are not eligible for NASCAR Cup Series point standings.