XFINITY: Love Takes Talladega Pole in Weather-Shortened Qualifying
A week after he was disqualified from a win at Rockingham Speedway, Jesse Love scored the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Love turned a lap time of 52.546 seconds (182.240 mph), which was enough to top the field in the opening round in the two-round qualifying session. However, the session was brought to an end after just one round as weather descended on Talladega Superspeedway minutes after Round 1 had been completed.
The Richard Childress Racing driver looks to be out to avenge last week's disappointing post-race inspection failure.
"Absolutely, I feel like we put together a dominating performance, and I think that we want more of those," Love said. "I feel like I can kind of sense in my own demeanor that we'll be satisfied if we can get more of those performances."
For the 20-year-old racer, this marks his seventh career pole position in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, and it comes in just his 44th start.
"Just looking forward to a strong day tomorrow," Love explained. "I have plenty of poles now. The team has plenty of poles. And obviously, I think it's a testament to RCR and ECR, CT Springs, the whole fab shop and body shop. They're doing a really good job, and outworking everybody in the field."
For Richard Childress Racing, it'll be a clean sweep of the front row as Austin Hill clocked in with a 52.734 second lap time, 0.188 seconds off of the top time set by his teammate.
Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will start Saturday's race from the third position, and he'll be joined by Joey Gase, an underdog racer, in the second row.
Gase turned heads with a lap time, which was good enough to secure the fourth-place starting spot, which is a career best for the Iowa native. Prior to Friday, the career best qualifying result for Gase was a 14th-place starting spot acheived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020.
Jeb Burton, Taylor Gray, Josh Williams, Daniel Dye, Ryan Ellis, and Jeremy Clements rounded out the top-10 qualifiers in Friday's qualifying session at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
Katherine Legge, who failed to make last weekend's race at Rockingham Speedway in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing entry before moving to the No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports entry to gain experience, had no issue locking into the field this weekend.
Legge will roll from the 27th starting spot on the grid in Saturday's Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.
With 41 drivers vying for 38 starting positions, three drivers and teams failed to advance into the starting lineup. The three drivers, who didn't make it into Saturday's race were Garrett Smithley, Austin Green, and Jake Garcia, who was attempting his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.
Ag-Pro 300 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
1
2
Jesse Love
Richard Childress Racing
2
21
Austin Hill
Richard Childress Racing
3
7
Justin Allgaier
JR Motorsports
4
53
Joey Gase
Joey Gase Motorsports
5
27
Jeb Burton
Jordan Anderson Racing
6
54
Taylor Gray #
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
11
Josh Williams
Kaulig Racing
8
10
Daniel Dye #
Kaulig Racing
9
71
Ryan Ellis
DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
10
51
Jeremy Clements
Jeremy Clements Racing
11
00
Sheldon Creed
Haas Factory Team
12
99
Matt DiBenedetto
Viking Motorsports
13
88
Connor Zilisch #
JR Motorsports
14
8
Sammy Smith
JR Motorsports
15
16
Christian Eckes #
Kaulig Racing
16
20
Brandon Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
19
Aric Almirola
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
18
William Sawalich #
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
42
Anthony Alfredo
Young's Motorsports
20
1
Carson Kvapil #
JR Motorsports
21
70
Leland Honeyman
Cope Family Racing
22
26
Dean Thompson #
Sam Hunt Racing
23
48
Nick Sanchez #
Big Machine Racing
24
5
Kris Wright
Our Motorsports
25
35
Greg Van Alst
Joey Gase Motorsports
26
28
Kyle Sieg
RSS Racing
27
32
Katherine Legge
Jordan Anderson Racing
28
07
Patrick Emerling
SS-GreenLight Racing
29
25
Harrison Burton
AM Racing
30
24
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Sam Hunt Racing
31
31
Blaine Perkins
Jordan Anderson Racing
32
66
Mason Maggio
MBM Motorsports
33
4
Parker Retzlaff
Alpha Prime Racing
34
41
Sam Mayer
Haas Factory Team
35
39
Ryan Sieg
RSS Racing
36
91
Jesse Iwuji
DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports
37
44
Brennan Poole
Alpha Prime Racing
38
45
Caesar Bacarella
Alpha Prime Racing
DNQ
14
Garrett Smithley
SS-GreenLight Racing
DNQ
87
Austin Green
Jordan Anderson Racing
DNQ
29
Jake Garcia (i)
RSS Racing
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points