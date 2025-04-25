Racing America Logo

XFINITY: Love Takes Talladega Pole in Weather-Shortened Qualifying

Toby Christie

Josh Calloni | Racing America On SI

A week after he was disqualified from a win at Rockingham Speedway, Jesse Love scored the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Love turned a lap time of 52.546 seconds (182.240 mph), which was enough to top the field in the opening round in the two-round qualifying session. However, the session was brought to an end after just one round as weather descended on Talladega Superspeedway minutes after Round 1 had been completed.

The Richard Childress Racing driver looks to be out to avenge last week's disappointing post-race inspection failure.

"Absolutely, I feel like we put together a dominating performance, and I think that we want more of those," Love said. "I feel like I can kind of sense in my own demeanor that we'll be satisfied if we can get more of those performances."

For the 20-year-old racer, this marks his seventh career pole position in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, and it comes in just his 44th start.

"Just looking forward to a strong day tomorrow," Love explained. "I have plenty of poles now. The team has plenty of poles. And obviously, I think it's a testament to RCR and ECR, CT Springs, the whole fab shop and body shop. They're doing a really good job, and outworking everybody in the field."

For Richard Childress Racing, it'll be a clean sweep of the front row as Austin Hill clocked in with a 52.734 second lap time, 0.188 seconds off of the top time set by his teammate.

Justin Allgaier, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, will start Saturday's race from the third position, and he'll be joined by Joey Gase, an underdog racer, in the second row.

Gase turned heads with a lap time, which was good enough to secure the fourth-place starting spot, which is a career best for the Iowa native. Prior to Friday, the career best qualifying result for Gase was a 14th-place starting spot acheived at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020.

Jeb Burton, Taylor Gray, Josh Williams, Daniel Dye, Ryan Ellis, and Jeremy Clements rounded out the top-10 qualifiers in Friday's qualifying session at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Katherine Legge, who failed to make last weekend's race at Rockingham Speedway in the No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing entry before moving to the No. 53 Joey Gase Motorsports entry to gain experience, had no issue locking into the field this weekend.

Legge will roll from the 27th starting spot on the grid in Saturday's Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega.

With 41 drivers vying for 38 starting positions, three drivers and teams failed to advance into the starting lineup. The three drivers, who didn't make it into Saturday's race were Garrett Smithley, Austin Green, and Jake Garcia, who was attempting his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut.

Ag-Pro 300 Starting Lineup

Pos

Car

Driver

Team

1

2

Jesse Love

Richard Childress Racing

2

21

Austin Hill

Richard Childress Racing

3

7

Justin Allgaier

JR Motorsports

4

53

Joey Gase

Joey Gase Motorsports

5

27

Jeb Burton

Jordan Anderson Racing

6

54

Taylor Gray #

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

11

Josh Williams

Kaulig Racing

8

10

Daniel Dye #

Kaulig Racing

9

71

Ryan Ellis

DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

10

51

Jeremy Clements

Jeremy Clements Racing

11

00

Sheldon Creed

Haas Factory Team

12

99

Matt DiBenedetto

Viking Motorsports

13

88

Connor Zilisch #

JR Motorsports

14

8

Sammy Smith

JR Motorsports

15

16

Christian Eckes #

Kaulig Racing

16

20

Brandon Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

19

Aric Almirola

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

18

William Sawalich #

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

42

Anthony Alfredo

Young's Motorsports

20

1

Carson Kvapil #

JR Motorsports

21

70

Leland Honeyman

Cope Family Racing

22

26

Dean Thompson #

Sam Hunt Racing

23

48

Nick Sanchez #

Big Machine Racing

24

5

Kris Wright

Our Motorsports

25

35

Greg Van Alst

Joey Gase Motorsports

26

28

Kyle Sieg

RSS Racing

27

32

Katherine Legge

Jordan Anderson Racing

28

07

Patrick Emerling

SS-GreenLight Racing

29

25

Harrison Burton

AM Racing

30

24

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Sam Hunt Racing

31

31

Blaine Perkins

Jordan Anderson Racing

32

66

Mason Maggio

MBM Motorsports

33

4

Parker Retzlaff

Alpha Prime Racing

34

41

Sam Mayer

Haas Factory Team

35

39

Ryan Sieg

RSS Racing

36

91

Jesse Iwuji

DGM Racing x Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

37

44

Brennan Poole

Alpha Prime Racing

38

45

Caesar Bacarella

Alpha Prime Racing

DNQ

14

Garrett Smithley

SS-GreenLight Racing

DNQ

87

Austin Green

Jordan Anderson Racing

DNQ

29

Jake Garcia (i)

RSS Racing

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Xfinity Series points

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

