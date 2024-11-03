XFINITY: Myatt Snider 'Still Scrapping' for NASCAR Career After Martinsville Top-10
In the last two years, NASCAR Xfinity Series opportunities have been few and far between for Myatt Snider.
The 29-year-old racer, who competed full-time in the second-tier series between the years of 2020 and 2022, made a half-dozen starts in Joe Gibbs Racing equipment last season, but this year, has only hit the racetrack on three occasions.
Barring a last-minute phone call of some kind, Snider's final start of the 2024 Xfinity Series campaign came Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, where he piloted the No. 91 Tree Top Chevrolet Camaro for DGM Racing.
At one of his favorite racetracks on the circuit, Snider was able to score a top-10 result, finishing 10th, rebounding from an early-race incident with Kyle Sieg (No. 39) that drop kicked him to the rear of the pack.
"It was classic short-track racing, right? Battled back from some adversity, but to do that you have to have some resilience, you [have to] have a good car and you [have to] have a good crew around you," said Snider. "So thankful for Mario [Gosselin] and everyone at DGM Racing, who did a good job."
"We were kind of in between a balance all day, like [we] kind of started the weekend off a little too free, ended the race too tight, so we were kind of floating around the right balance the whole time. Luckily, we made the most of it and passed some cars at the end there," Snider added.
Saturday's National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway marked the first partnership between Snider and DGM Racing, which fields the No. 91 and No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro entries full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Overall, Snider says the experience was positive.
"I really liked worked with DGM [Racing] here, they're a really professional group for the size of their organization, so really cool to get to work with those guys, and I think we're all of the mind that we want to make more of these happen next year, so how do we do that."
Looking to the future, the goal for the Charlotte, North Carolina-native is to have a more stated presence in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In three starts this year, Snider has had three finishes inside the top-25 -- two with SS-GreenLight Racing, and his top-10 with DGM Racing.
"I think I'm in a better spot than I was this year, so that's good," Snider said about his plans for next season. "Hopefully that means more starts."
“I’ve been wondering how much longer this career is going to keep going,” Snider said when talking about his future. “I’m still fighting for it, but you never know when your last start will be made, and I’m still scrapping for it, still fighting for it, but to make three starts [and] to end the year with a top-10 at Martinsville, one of my favorite places, just means a lot to me and it’s really cool to work with DGM Racing.”
While Snider hasn't necessarily been behind the wheel of the racecar much this season, he has still spent a bunch of time at the racetrack this season, keeping himself relevant, as he works with his father, NBC Sports pit reporter Marty Snider, as a pit spotter.
After putting together a hard-fought top-10 result in Saturday's Xfinity Series event, Snider will be trading in his firesuit for an NBC Sports polo, as he works Sunday's XFINITY 500, the second-to-last event of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
As for his next time behind the wheel of a NASCAR Xfinity Series vehicle? That's to be determined, for the time being.