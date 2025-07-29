XFINITY: NASCAR Suspends Austin Hill Following Indianapolis Outburst
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill has been issues a one-race suspension for his actions in the closing laps of last Saturday’s Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Hill, who has been to Victory Lane three times this season, will not be driving the No. 21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet in Saturday’s Hy-Vee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway, meaning Richard Childress Racing will have to find a replacement driver.
The disciplinary action comes after Hill intentionally right-reared Aric Almirola in the final laps of last weekend’s Xfinity Series event at Indianapolis. Almirola, driving the No. 19 Toyota GR Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, crashed hard into a concrete portion of the Turn 4 wall, causing extensive damage.
Almirola was uninjured in the wreck.
Hill, on the other hand, went directly to his team radio after the incident claiming that he did not intentionally wreck the No. 19 on purpose, and that instead he was attempting to catch his racecar when the steering locked to the left.
The Winston, Georgia-native was assessed a five-lap in-race penalty for reckless driving, and upon receiving word of said discipline, immediately went on another expletive-filled tirade over the radio which included several disparaging comments towards the sanctioning body.
After leaving his pit stall, several witnesses say that Hill did a burnout while exiting his pit stall, presumably in anger, as his finishing result had been ruined in Saturday’s event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Now, Richard Childress Racing (RCR) and Hill will likely request a post-season waiver from NASCAR and should that be approved (and based on past precedent, there is no reason that it shouldn’t be approved) the driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet will have his Playoff Points total reset to zero – making his post-season bid even more difficult.
In a statement, the organization says: “Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. We remain focused on winning a championship with Austin Hill in 2025.”
Austin Dillon, who competes in the NASCAR Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing, will drive the No. 21 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway.
Two LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Crew Members Handed Suspensions
Also on NASCAR's weekly penalty report from this past weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a two-race suspension to a pair of crew members from LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, after the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE had a wheel come detached in Sunday's race.
The wheel coming detached from the vehicle of Erik Jones caused the Michigan-native to crash hard into the outside wall in Turn 3, ending a promising afternoon for the two-time Southern 500 winner.
As a result, Kellen Mills (jackman) and John Rosselli (front changer) have been suspended for the next two NASCAR Cup Series points-paying events at Iowa Speedway and Watkins Glen International.
At this time, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has yet to submit their team roster to NASCAR's Roster Portal. It is unknown who will be filling in for Mills and Rosselli over the next two NASCAR Cup Series events.