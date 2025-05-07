XFINITY: NASCAR Suspends Crew Chief for Texas Lug Nut Infraction
On Tuesday evening, NASCAR released its weekly penalty report following this past week's action at Texas Motor Speedway. There was only one penalty contained on the report, a one-race suspension for Kevin Walter, the crew chief for Daniel Dye and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
In post-race inspection following last Saturday's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, the No. 10 Chevrolet was found to have two lug nuts unsecured, which resulted in the one-race suspension for Walter.
Additionally, Kaulig Racing was fined $10,000 for the infraction, which fell under Sections 8.8.10.4a (tires and wheels) of the NASCAR Xfinity Series rule book. Walter will be permitted to return to the racetrack with Kaulig Racing after the event at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24.
The suspension for Walter is one of the few down-moments for Dye and the No. 10 team this season.
After 12 races, Dye ranks 13th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings, and the Rookie of the Year contender has found incredible consistency to this point.
Dye, 21, has racked up five top-10 finishes and has finished inside the top 15 eight times. Dye has suffered just one finish outside of the top-20, which was a 38th-place result in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series is currently observing a two-week break after competing in each of the opening 12 weekends of the 2025 NASCAR National Series schedule.