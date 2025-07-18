XFINITY: Our Motorsports Shutting Down Following Dover
NASCAR Xfinity Series team Our Motorsports is closing its doors following this weekend's BetRivers 200 at Dover Motor Speedway, the team confirmed on Friday in a statement.
The single-car operation has been fielding the No. 5 Chevrolet on a full-time basis in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Kris Wright, who was scheduled to run all 33 events this season, parted ways on Tuesday, according to a report from TobyChristie.com.
Our Motorsports, owned primarily by Chris Our, not only confirmed that the organization had parted ways with Wright, effectively immediately, but also noted that Saturday’s 200-lapper at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware, will mark the team’s last event in NASCAR competition.
Kaz Grala, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, will pilot the No. 5 Chevrolet in this weekend’s event, with sponsorship from Ferguson, a multi-year partner of the organization.
“Our Motorsports and Kris Wright have officially parted ways following the Sonoma race on July 15, 2025. Our Motorsports will complete its season on Saturday in Dover, Delaware, with Kaz Grala behind the wheel of the No. 5 Ferguson Chevrolet.”
The statement continues, saying: “Our Motorsports will cease operations in NASCAR racing moving forward. Thank you to NASCAR, Chevrolet, the fans, employees, and drivers, for a good ride over the last six years.”
Our Motorsports, a long-time competitor in the ARCA Menards Series, expanded into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020, fielding the No. 02 Chevrolet. In 278 starts in the second-tier series, the organization has collected nine top-five and 41 top-10 finishes.
The organization has had a myriad of drivers get behind the wheel of an entry throughout the years, including Blaine Perkins, Kyle Weatherman, Anthony Alfredo, Brett Moffitt, and Jeb Burton, amongst others.
After 19 of 33 Xfinity Series events in 2025, the No. 5 Chevrolet currently sits 36th-place in series owner points, the third lowest of all full-time entries -- in front of only the No. 35 and No. 53 from Joey Gase Motorsports.
The No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet will take to the racetrack one final time this weekend at Dover, with coverage of the BetRivers 200 taking place on Saturday, July 19 at 4:30pm ET on The CW.