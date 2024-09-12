XFINITY: Parker Kligerman No Longer Pursuing Full-Time Racing Opportunities
After a decade and a half of competing in NASCAR's National Series, Parker Kligerman is no longer pursuing full-time opportunities, the driver confirmed on 'The Money Lap' podcast Thursday.
For the last two seasons, the 34-year-old driver has competed full-time in the second-tier Xfinity Series, driving the No. 48 for Big Machine Racing -- an organization owned by Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta.
“I will not be returning to Big Machine Racing next year,” Kligerman said on the podcast. “Not only that, but this will be my last year as a full-time racecar driver in a NASCAR series, and in general being a racecar driver. I’m no longer pursuing full-time rides.”
Shortly after the latest episode of the podcast was released, Kligerman posted a two-page statement to his social media accounts, explaining the decision and thanking those who have helped to make his career the success it has metamorphosed into.
In the September 12 episode of 'The Money Lap' podcast, hosted by Kligerman and former NASCAR driver Landon Cassill, the Westport, Connecticut-native dove further into the decision, explaining not only how it came about, but also when the decision came to him.
“I won’t lie, it’s definitely not a small decision, it didn’t happen overnight, there were a lot of months deliberating about it and then going down one path and then another and going back and forth,” Kligerman said.
However, Kligerman, a three-time winner in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, explains a seminal moment of sorts back in June, between Xfinity Series events at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway, going for a run overlooking San Francisco and the decision clicking, making him instantly at peace with the decision he was making.
“I think to be entirely transparent, for me, it’s obviously been a very unique journey in terms of being full-time, and then a lot of part-time racing and then working TV and then back to full-time,” said Kligerman.”I think in the back of my head I kind of felt like I want to try and get to the top, get to the Cup Series, that’s the eventual goal and it just started to become very apparent that through many reasons that was not an opportunity that was going present itself.”
For several years, Kligerman was considered a journeyman in NASCAR's ranks, competing part-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, or in any series that he could manage to find a ride in, running for family-owned teams, small teams, or even underfunded teams, just to be on the racetrack.
Prior to his joining Big Machine Racing, Kligerman had spent a decade running part-time in NASCAR, while also taking on a role as an analyst and pit reporter with NBC Sports, a position that he continues to hold on a part-time basis while focusing on his No. 48 team.
Despite the announcement coming in early September, Kligerman says he is entirely focused on working closely with Patrick Donahue and the entire No. 48 team to try and win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship for Big Machine Racing.
So, what happens once the checkered flag is displayed at Phoenix Raceway?
“I think I’m ready for the next chapter, I don’t know exactly what that is, but right now, I think there are a lot of people who assume there are a lot of opportunities on the TV side and I’m sure that will be something I pursue and want to be a part of, I don’t know to what capacity, and that sort of thing and I’m not really pressuring myself to sort of figure that out.”
When it comes to driving racecars, though, Kligerman isn't going cold turkey, mentioning that he would love to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at Lime Rock Park, as well as dip his toes into other forms of motorsports.
“I do want to explore the motorsports world, I have such an interest as many who listen to this podcast know in so many different types of motorsports, it’s such a diverse sport it comes in so many shapes and forms and sizes and sounds and smells, and it’s so different the world over, and I’d love to explore that, so I think that’s on my mind, but as I said I don’t know exactly what the next chapter looks like.”
Kligerman heads to Watkins Glen International looking to secure a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, and while he hasn't yet scored that victory in NASCAR's second-tier series, the 34-year-old driver still has at least nine races to have the celebration of a lifetime.