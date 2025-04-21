XFINITY: RCR to Appeal Rockingham Disqualification of Jesse Love
On Monday morning, Richard Childress Racing officially indicated that it will appeal a disqualification for Jesse Love and its No. 2 NASCAR Xfinity Series team following post-race inspection after Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway.
In a statement on social media, the team confirmed that it will appeal the disqualification.
"Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR's decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway," the statement read.
Love initially picked up his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in Saturday's race at Rockingham Speedway, but following post-race inspection, the win was stripped away as Love's No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was one of two cars that failed post-race inspection.
The No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was determined to be in violation of rule 14.14.2.I-5.H of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Rule Book, which states that all mating surfaces between the truck trailing arm and the U-bolt saddle mist be in complete contact with each other.
The appeal, as is the case with all appeals in NASCAR, will be heard by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel.
The disqualification of Love handed the race win to JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith, who initially finished runner-up in the No. 8 Chevrolet.
While its not often that teams are successful in appeals of penalties handed out from the sanctioning body, Dale Earnhardt Jr., the team owner of Smith's car, who was named the race winner, posted on X that while he would celebrate the win, he knows that his team has personally won an appeal of the same infraction that the No. 2 team was found to be in violation of in the past.
"I've appealed this and had it overturned but I'm still gonna throw on some Eminence Front and crush a beer for Sammy," Earnhardt posted on Saturday night.