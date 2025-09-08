XFINITY: Sammy Smith Set for Return to JR Motorsports in 2026
Sammy Smith, who has three wins in 101 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts and is set to compete in the series Playoffs for the third consecutive season beginning this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, will officially return to JR Motorsports for the 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
The race team announced the return of Smith for a third season behind the wheel of a JR Motorsports entry on Monday morning. In addition to the return of Smith, longtime primary sponsorship partners Pilot, TMC Transportation, and Allstate Peterbilt Group will also return to the No. 8 team next season.
“We are thrilled to have Sammy (Smith), Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group back for 2026,” said JRM CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “It’s been a pleasure getting to know and work with Sammy these past two seasons and we’re looking forward to seeing what the future will hold next year after our run for a championship with the No. 8 team in 2025.”
Smith, 21, has scored wins at Phoenix Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Rockingham Speedway so far in his NASCAR Xfinity Series career. Now, the young racer is focused on building additional momentum with JR Motorsports through the 2025 Playoffs.
“I am looking forward to continuing to build on what we’ve accomplished together here at JRM,” said Smith. “I am thankful for the continued support from Pilot, TMC and Allstate Peterbilt Group as we go into these playoffs and into next season as a team.”
Smith, a native of Johnston, Iowa, captured back-to-back ARCA Menards Series East championships in 2021 and 2022, driving the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The driver amassed eight wins over 15 starts in the ARCA East ranks over those two seasons.
In 2023, he went full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racing with Joe Gibbs Racing, and Smith struck paydirt in the fourth race of his NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year campaign as he triumphed at Richmond Raceway.
Smith would go on to finish sixth in the championship standings in his rookie season. Heading into the 2024 season, Smith transitioned from Joe Gibbs Racing to JR Motorsports, where he slid behind the wheel of the iconic No. 8, a number made famous by his NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The driver of the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet enters Friday night's Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway as the No. 6 seed in the 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Grid.