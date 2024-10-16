XFINITY: Taylor Gray to Race Full-Time for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025
Taylor Gray, a 19-year-old Playoff competitor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, has impressed in a limited 12-race schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. The product of New Mexico impressed enough to elevate his role to a full-time driving opportunity in 2025.
On Wednesday, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Gray has been added as the driver of the team's No. 54 Toyota GR Supra for the full 2025 season, and he'll be paired with Tyler Allen, who will serve as the crew chief for the effort.
The talented, young racer, who scored an impressive third-place result in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Richmond Raceway in the Spring, says he feels like he's picked up a lot of information in his part-time duties this year, and he's excited to hit the ground running in 2025.
”I am very thankful for this opportunity,” said Gray in a press release. ”I feel like I have learned a lot in the races I have ran this year and we can build on that next season. Being able to work with Tyler (Allen, crew chief) and these guys for a few races has been a great headstart on next season and getting that chemistry going, so I’m really excited about what we can do running together full-time.”
In addition to the third-place effort at Richmond, Gray nabbed a fifth-place result at the challenging triangle-shaped 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, and he was eighth at the high-speed 2-mile Michigan International Speedway.
Joe Gibbs Racing has liked what they've seen from Gray in a part-time role, and the team is bullish on the youngster's future.
”We’re looking forward to adding Taylor to our lineup full-time next year,” said Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for JGR. ”Taylor’s strong season in the Truck Series, along with his performance with us on the Xfinity side have been impressive. With Taylor in the Xfinity car every week in 2025, we expect that trend to continue and we’re looking forward to him competing for wins and the championship.”
Gray will now look to close out the season with a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, and to build some momentum for his maiden full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025.