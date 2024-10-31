XFINITY: Whelen Extends Relationship with RCR, Jesse Love for 2025
Whelen Engineering is set to extend its long-standing relationship with Richard Childress Racing, returning for a fourth consecutive season as the anchor partner of the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Jesse Love, the 19-year-old Xfinity Series rookie currently in the Richard Childress Racing stable, will return to the driver's seat of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro for the 2025 season.
"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Jesse Love in 2025," said Peter Tiezzi, General Manager of Motorsports for Whelen Engineering. "It's been an honor to watch Jesse grow as a driver and ambassador for Whelen and RCR in his rookie season. Our shared commitment to excellence and community impact makes this partnership truly special, and we can't wait to see what we achieve together next year."
Whelen Engineering has been the global leader in the emergency warning industry for more than 70 years, and is a proud ally and supporter of first responders in the United States. The company provides high-quality, reliable products and technology needed to aid them in their critical missions.
From warning lights to white illumination, sirens, controllers, and software, every product that bears the Whelen name has been thoughtfully designed, manufactured, and tested in the United States to perform at the highest level in any condition.
“Whelen’s commitment to the motorsports industry is unwavering and we are proud to continue our relationship with such a great brand,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “Throughout our partnership, we have brought awareness to worthy causes that support first responders and built a robust at-track hosting program that encourages collaboration. Jesse has been an outstanding representative for Whelen in his rookie season. Together, he delivered Whelen their first victory in the Xfinity Series. We are confident that there is much more success on the horizon for Jesse and Whelen.”
Currently in the midst of a battle for Rookie of The Year honors in the second-tier series, Love has recorded a single victory on the season at Talladega Superspeedway, as well as an incredible five pole positions.
On the strength of his seven top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, Love qualified for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, where he has managed to advance into the semi-final round -- which will wrap up this weekend at Martinsville Speedway.
“Entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series and being paired with Whelen, a company that values and protects first responders, has been an honor,” said Love. “Since I joined Richard Childress Racing, the entire company at Whelen has welcomed me with open arms. From touring both of their facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire to unveiling the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation scheme at FDIC International and participating in Sonny Whelen’s Racing for a Cure charity go kart event, I’ve been able to see firsthand all the work that Whelen does to enrich our communities. I’ll always be grateful that we were able to give Whelen their first NASCAR win earlier this season, and I know we have more victories in our future together.”
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign -- Love's sophmore season in the second-tier series -- will begin in mid-February at Daytona International Speedway. All 33 Xfinity Series events in 2025 will be shown live on The CW.