Za'Darius Smith Part of Group Looking to Field NASCAR Entry in 2026
Za’Darius Smith, a three-time NFL Pro Bowl Defensive End, is part of a group of individuals looking to field a team in NASCAR’s National Series in 2026.
Redline Motorsports, a team of diverse Chicago-based businessmen and leaders, are making the first step towards running a full-time operation in one of NASCAR’s three National Series in 2026, with a mission to break down barriers and showcase the thrill of NASCAR to a new audience.
The group also includes the likes of Tristan Sumpter, an IT sales technologist and real estate entrepreneur; Reverend Attorney Aaron McLeod, a prominent attorney in the Chicagoland-area who also serves as a pastor in Evanston, Illinois; Larry Smith, an entrepreneur and owner of a transportation company; Brett Fickes, a dedicated educator and current CEO of Universal Dental Clinics.
This weekend, the Redline Motorsports group is jumping into the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene at the Chicago Street Course, which, alongside Chicago IT company Nerds Xpress, will sponsor Alpha Prime and the No. 45 Chevrolet, driven by Brad Perez in The Loop 110.
“We couldn’t be happier to help introduce a new, diverse group to NASCAR racing,” said Tommy Joe Martins, President of Alpha Prime Racing. “They have such big goals and ambitions, and it’s really cool having a Chicago-based group with us this weekend. Feels like we’re part of a bigger community surrounding this event.”
For the new organization, the name “Redline” carries major significance, rooted in the history of Chicago.
At one time, realtors would use the term to delineate neighborhoods, in advertently highlighting the racial and social divides in the city. Redline Motorsports is aiming to transcend these barriers, embracing the belief that NASCAR is for everyone, regardless of background.
In 2026, Redline Motorsports is hoping to field the No. 55 on a full-time basis – an ode to 1955, the year of Rosa Parks’ courageous stand against segregation, as well as the tragic murder of Emmitt Till – a native of Chicago, whose life and legacy continue to resonate in the fight for social justice.
No further details were given regarding the team’s plans for the future, other than their planned primary sponsorship of Brad Perez and Alpha Prime Racing this weekend in the third annual Chicago Street Race.
“Having another shot to compete at Chicago in the Xfinity Series is awesome,” said Perez. “Bringing in Redline [Motorsports] and Nerds Xpress we hope to bring a big splash into the Chicago race and help them make a mark on the national stage.”
Perez has made 16 total starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for an assortment of mid-tier organizations, including Alpha Prime Racing, which has been his home for four events in the second-tier series in 2025. The Hollywood, Florida-native has a career-best result of 20th at Watkins Glen in 2022, driving for Emerling-Gase Motorsports.