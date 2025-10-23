Zane Smith Signs Multi-Year Extension with Front Row Motorsports
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) has locked down the driving talents of 26-year-old Zane Smith, announcing on Thursday that the two parties have signed a multi-year contract extension.
Smith will continue to pilot the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2026 campaign, with current shot-caller Ryan Bergenty staying on-board to serve as the team's leader.
The native of Huntington Beach, California, is currently in his second full-time campaign at NASCAR's top-level, and his first behind the wheel of an entry fielded by Front Row Motorsports. Piloting the No. 38, Smith has recorded a single top-five (a third-place run at Bristol) and a career-high five top-10s.
“We’ve had an up-and-down year, but heading into the offseason, I feel like we’ve put our program in a great position to hit the ground running in 2026,” said Smith. “Front Row has always felt like home — the people, both on the road and at the shop, truly make this a special place and I’m excited for what next season holds.”
Even though the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series campaign marked the first time the driver-team pairing contested a full schedule at NASCAR's top-level together, Smith and Front Row Motorsports do have a significant amount of lore.
Smith first joined forces with Front Row Motorsports to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2022, and quickly got himself up to speed -- scoring six wins and the series championship in his two years with the team.
As part of a loan agreement between Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing, who had just signed Smith, the NASCAR Truck Series champion spent his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series driving the No. 71 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.
After a single season away from the organization (and being released by Trackhouse Racing), Smith returned to Front Row Motorsports to be a part of the team's newly-expanded three-driver lineup, which also includes Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland.
Front Row Motorsports also confirmed, in a social media post on Thursday, that the team's three-driver lineup would remain unchanged for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign -- meaning Noah Gragson will continue to drive the No. 4, and Todd Gilliland the No. 34.
Additional details on sponsorship for the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series campaign will come at a later date.