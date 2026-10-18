Zane Smith Slams Into Rear Of Carson Hocevar's Car After Phoenix Race

Ever since Carson Hocevar had a post-race fight with Ryan Blaney at Bristol Motor Speedway, it sure seems like there have been a lot more fireworks after races in the NASCAR Cup Series. Last week, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. and Michael McDowell got into it following the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This week, Zane Smith initiated post-race contact following the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway, this time with Hocevar.

The two drivers, who have a longstanding feud, which Smith pulled the curtain back on in an interview with Racin' with the Boys earlier this season, authored a new chapter to their hatred for one another.

In the closing laps of Sunday's race at Phoenix Raceway, Smith was attempting to hold off Hocevar for a position inside the top 10, when he received contact from behind from Hocevar.

The contact would relegate Smith to a 15th-place finish, while Hocevar would come home in 12th.

After Smith crossed the finish line in 15th, the Front Row Motorsports driver went on a seeking mission for Hocevar's No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet on the cool-down lap. When he found him, Smith let Hocevar know what he thought about the late-race move with a massive impact from behind.

.@ZaneSmith SLAMS @CarsonHocevar after the checkered flag, as the dislike between these two continues.



Smith is told that the No. 77 team says they were shoved into the No. 38 a few laps before the finish.



Zane’s response: “I don’t give a f*ck.”#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/tlZXgIeb5s — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) October 18, 2026

Looking back at the late-race incident involving Hocevar and Smith, Hocevar definitely did get help, which sent him into Smith, as Ross Chastain slammed into the rear of Hocevar's No. 77 Chevrolet. After Smith's team explained to the driver that Hocevar had help, which caused him to get into Smith, Smith didn't care why it happened.

The moment Hocevar was pushed into Smith and others by Chastain.



Smith was told and replied: “I don’t give a f*ck.”#NASCAR https://t.co/ZOHsf7oIvS pic.twitter.com/OEZk5dgCg7 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) October 18, 2026

"I don't give a f---," Smith told his team.

As the two drivers arrived on pit road after Smith ran into Hocevar on track during the cooldown lap, Hocevar sped past a few cars on pit road, which gave the two drivers some breathing room on pit road during NASCAR's post-race interview bullpens.

As a result, the beef was squashed there.

But you have to wonder if this is the last incident we'll see between Hocevar and Smith this season.