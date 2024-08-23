Zane Smith, Trackhouse Racing Mutually Agree to Part Ways After 2024
Zane Smith and Trackhouse Racing have mutually agreed to separate after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign, the organization confirmed in a social media statement after Friday's qualifying session for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.
Smith, who is currently on loan to Spire Motorsports to pilot the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro in his rookie NASCAR Cup Series campaign, will now be free to pursue and accept other opportunities for the 2025 NASCAR season.
"Trackhouse Racing and Zane Smith have mutually agreed to separate at the conclusion of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, allowing the 25-year-old former NASCAR Truck Series champion to immediately accept other opportunities," the statement from Trackhouse Racing reads. "Smith drives the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in an alliance with Trackhouse Racing and will continue for the remainder of this season."
The Huntington Beach, California native currently sits 33rd in NASCAR Cup Series point standings with only two races remaining in the regular season. Driving a new third entry for Spire Motorsports, Smith finished runner-up at Nashville Superspeedway earlier this year, before recording a second top-10 in the series' most recent race at Michigan International Speedway.
Just two seasons ago, the 25-year-old driver won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship, in which he claimed the first-ever NASCAR championship for Front Row Motorsports. Smith has been heavily linked to the organization during this silly season cycle, as the up-and-coming organization has yet to fill its third full-time seat.