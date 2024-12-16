Zeigler Auto Group Continuing Relationship with Spire, Carson Hocevar in 2025
Carson Hocevar, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of The Year, will have the continued support of Zeigler Auto Group, one of the largest privately-owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, in 2025.
The company confirmed that it would be re-upping its support of Spire Motorsports for next season, serving as an eight-race primary sponsor of the No. 77 Chevrolet, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.
"We are very excited for the 2025 season with Carson and the Spire team,” said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Racing. “This past year has been nothing short of incredible, with Carson earning the well-deserved Rookie of the Year award. His performance on the track has exceeded all expectations, and if this past year is any indication of what’s to come, we’re in for an exciting ride. Carson’s commitment to excellence, both on and off the track, has made a tremendous impact, and we are honored to continue to support our hometown hero. His dedication to the community has been inspiring, and we can't wait to see what’s next for Carson, Zeigler, and the entire Spire team."
Zeigler.com and Zeigler Auto Group will be prominently displayed on the Chevrolet throughout the season, including events at Homestead (March), Darlington (April), Nashville and Michigan (June), Chicago and Indianapolis (July), and WWT Raceway (September).
Hocevar, a native of Portage, Michigan, gained support from Zeigler Automotive Group during his rookie campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, in which he defeated Josh Berry, Zane Smith, and Kaz Grala for top rookie honors. With Zeigler on-board his No. 77 Chevrolet, Hocevar managed three top-10s, an eighth at WWT Raceway, 10th at Michigan, and ninth at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“I’m excited to continue our partnership with Zeigler Automotive Group after a successful rookie season,” said Hocevar. “They’ve been such a great support group since day one for me and the No. 77 team. I’m looking forward to continuing to build our partnership on and off the track and can’t wait to take the Zeigler Chevrolet to Victory Lane.”
In his first full-time campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, Hocevar put together an impressive season, scoring six top-10 finishes and 13 top-15 results, including a career-best third-place result at Watkins Glen International.
The 2025 DAYTONA 500 will take place on Sunday, February 16th at 2:30 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.