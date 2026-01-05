Zeigler Auto Group to Sponsor Carson Hocevar in 11 Cup Races

Zeigler Automotive Group is continuing its long-term relationship with NASCAR Cup Series team Spire Motorsports and third-year driver Carson Hocevar, the company confirmed in a press release on Monday.

The brand, noted as one of the largest privately-owned automotive dealer groups in the United States, will be adorning the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro in a total of 11 NASCAR Cup Series events this season -- one exhibition event and 10 points-paying events.

“Sponsoring Carson Hocevar for the 2026 season is about more than putting our name on the No. 77 — it’s about supporting someone who represents the future of this sport and the way we do business,” said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group and Zeigler Racing. “Carson brings intensity, authenticity, and a relentless drive to improve every time he takes the track. That mindset will take him far, and we can’t wait to see what he does next as he continues to push what’s possible.”

Zeigler.com and Zeigler Auto Group will both be showcased on the racecar of the Portage, Michigan-native starting with the pre-season exhibition event, The Clash, at Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on February 1.

The company's points-paying slate of events will begin in June, at the brand's home race in Brooklyn, Michigan at Michigan International Speedway on June 7. Additional events include Pocono (June 14), Chicagoland (July 5), Atlanta (July 12), Indianapolis (July 26), Iowa (August 9), Richmond (August 15), Bristol (September 19), Kansas (September 27), and the penultimate event of the season at Martinsville (November 1).

“I’m excited to continue our partnership with Zeigler Automotive Group,” said Hocevar. “I grew up right down the street from their headquarters in Kalamazoo, so it is cool to see how it has all come full circle. The whole Zeigler family have been such great supporters of me and the No. 77 team since day one. I’m looking forward to continuing to build our partnership on and off the track and can’t wait to park the Zeigler Chevrolet in Victory Lane this year.”

Hocevar, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of The Year, is prepared to enter his third season competing at NASCAR's top-level after a solid sophomore campaign that included a pair of second-place finishes at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, and nine top-10s -- both career-highs.

The 22-year-old driver has been with Spire Motorsports for much of his NASCAR Cup Series career, joining the team full-time in 2024, after making his debut at World Wide Technology Raceway the season before in an interim role. Hocevar did make a series of starts for LEGACY MOTOR CLUB in the No. 42, also on a interim role in 2023. In 81 career starts, Hocevar has managed three top-fives and 15 top-10s.

Zeigler Auto Group will kick off its sponsorship campaign at Bowman-Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1 at 8:00 PM ET. Coverage of the event will be on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

