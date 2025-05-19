Zilisch (Back) to Compete in NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Races at Charlotte
Connor Zilisch, who sat out the most recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 3 as he was recovering from a lower back injury sustained in a hard crash at Talladega Superspeedway, confirmed on Monday that he will return to the driver's seat this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Zilisch, as originally scheduled, will compete in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 300 as well as Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600.
In a statement, released in the form of a graphic on social media, Zilisch said, "I'm back."
The statement continued, "My back is all healed up and I'm ready for a big weekend at Charlotte. I'm pumped to make my second Cup start with Trackhouse and get back in the Xfinity car with JR Motorsports. Big thanks to everyone who helped me get back so soon!"
Zilisch, 18, has recorded two wins through his first 15 starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition, including one earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas. Despite missing the event at Texas Motor Speedway, which he was granted a medical waiver for, Zilisch still ranks 12th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings.
The young phenom racer is chasing a championship and Rookie of the Year Award this season as the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, Zilisch made his series debut earlier this season at Circuit of the Americas, but saw his race come to an early end after being swept up in a crash with Daniel Suarez, his Trackhouse Racing teammate. Zilisch, who has aspirations of becoming the youngest NASCAR Cup Series race winner in history, will look to pick up a win this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600. The driver will turn 19 in July.