Zilisch Rockets To Pole Position For O'Reilly Race At COTA

We're likely in for another road course showdown between Connor Zilisch and Shane van Gisbergen in Saturday's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas, as both drivers, who are Trackhouse Racing teammates in the NASCAR Cup Series, are piloting Chevrolets for JR Motorsports in this event.

On Friday, Zilisch achieved an advantage over van Gisbergen to kick off the race weekend as he snatched the pole position in group qualifying. Zilisch, driving the No. 1 Chevrolet, turned a lap time of 1 minute, 37.740 seconds around the 2.4-mile Austin, TX road course.

This marks the 10th pole position of the 19-year-old driver's NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series career and it comes in just his 37th career start. Zilisch, who won this race a season ago, will look to go back-to-back on Saturday afternoon.

No surprise to anybody, van Gisbergen slotted in right behind Zilisch with the second-fastest lap time in the session, and he'll begin Saturday's race on the front row alongside Zilisch. Van Gisbergen clocked in more than two-tenths-of-a-second off the lap time set by Zilisch.

Austin Hill, who won the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, will start from the inside of row two in the third position, while Brandon Jones turned a better-than-expected lap to secure the fourth starting spot.

Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, Brent Crews, Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed (last week's race winner), and Sammy Smith rounded out the top-10 in Friday's qualifying session.

Austin J. Hill, not to be confused with Austin Hill (driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet), was the lone driver to not turn a lap in the session after he suffered a mechanical failure in practice. However, Hill had enough owner points to advance to the starting lineup and will start 38th on Saturday.

With 40 cars on the entry list, that meant that two drivers would be unable to lock into the field as the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series has a maximum field size of 38 cars. The two drivers who failed to make the show were Josh Williams, the driver of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet, and Tyler Gonzalez, the driver of the No. 5 Hettinger Racing Ford.

Prior to Friday's qualifying session, Sam Mayer paced the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series field in the lone practice session of the weekend. Mayer's Haas Factory Team teammate, Sheldon Creed, was second-fastest in practice, ahead of Austin Green, Jesse Love, and Anthony Alfredo.

Official Focused Health 250 Starting Lineup

1. 1-Connor Zilisch

2. 9-Shane van Gisbergen

3. 21-Austin Hill

4. 20-Brandon Jones

5. 7-Justin Allgaier

6. 91-Carson Kvapil

7. 19-Brent Crews

8. 41-Sam Mayer

9. 00-Sheldon Creed

10. 8-Sammy Smith

11. 2-Jesse Love

12. 17-Corey Day

13. 87-Austin Green

14. 54-Taylor Gray

15. 18-William Sawalich

16. 96-Anthony Alfredo

17. 50-Preston Pardus

18. 39-Ryan Sieg

19. 88-Rajah Caruth

20. 25-Nick Sanchez

21. 32-Ross Chastain

22. 55-Sage Karam

23. 24-Harrison Burton

24. 31-Blaine Perkins

25. 07-Josh Bilicki

26. 44-Brennan Poole

27. 26-Dean Thompson

28. 0-Alex Labbe

29. 99-Parker Retzlaff

30. 51-Jeremy Clements

31. 45-Lavar Scott

32. 48-Patrick Staropoli

33. 02-Ryan Ellis

34. 27-Jeb Burton

35. 28-Kyle Sieg

36. 42-JJ Yeley

37. 30-Baltazar Leguizamon

38. 35-Austin J. Hill

DNQ 92-Josh Williams

DNQ 5-Tyler Gonzalez