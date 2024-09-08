Racing America Logo

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Results

Toby Christie

Sep 8, 2024; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) leads the pack to begin the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images
Joey Logano took home the race win in the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first race of the Playoffs Round of 16. Logano, a Playoff contender, advances automatically to the Round of 12 by way of his win.

Daniel Suarez finished the race in second, while Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five fininshers in Sunday's race.

Fin

No.

Driver

Laps

Status

1

22

Joey Logano (P)

266

Running

2

99

Daniel Suarez (P)

266

Running

3

12

Ryan Blaney (P)

266

Running

4

20

Christopher Bell (P)

266

Running

5

48

Alex Bowman (P)

266

Running

6

45

Tyler Reddick (P)

266

Running

7

8

Kyle Busch

266

Running

8

9

Chase Elliott (P)

266

Running

9

24

William Byron (P)

266

Running

10

2

Austin Cindric (P)

266

Running

11

31

Daniel Hemric

266

Running

12

51

Justin Haley

266

Running

13

1

Ross Chastain

266

Running

14

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

266

Running

15

7

Corey LaJoie

266

Running

16

77

Carson Hocevar

266

Running

17

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

266

Running

18

41

Ryan Preece

266

Running

19

6

Brad Keselowski (P)

266

Running

20

3

Austin Dillon

266

Running

21

71

Zane Smith

266

Running

22

34

Michael McDowell

266

Running

23

44

JJ Yeley

266

Running

24

11

Denny Hamlin (P)

266

Running

25

78

BJ McLeod

266

Running

26

43

Erik Jones

266

Running

27

38

Todd Gilliland

266

Running

28

4

Josh Berry

266

Running

29

23

Bubba Wallace

266

Running

30

15

Cody Ware

266

Running

31

21

Harrison Burton (P)

265

Out

32

16

Shane van Gisbergen

264

Running

33

42

John Hunter Nemechek

262

Running

34

10

Noah Gragson

258

Out

35

19

Martin Truex Jr. (P)

254

Out

36

17

Chris Buescher

205

Out

37

5

Kyle Larson (P)

55

Out

38

14

Chase Briscoe (P)

55

Out

Published
