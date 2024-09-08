2024 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Results
Joey Logano took home the race win in the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first race of the Playoffs Round of 16. Logano, a Playoff contender, advances automatically to the Round of 12 by way of his win.
Daniel Suarez finished the race in second, while Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five fininshers in Sunday's race.
Fin
No.
Driver
Laps
Status
1
22
Joey Logano (P)
266
Running
2
99
Daniel Suarez (P)
266
Running
3
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
266
Running
4
20
Christopher Bell (P)
266
Running
5
48
Alex Bowman (P)
266
Running
6
45
Tyler Reddick (P)
266
Running
7
8
Kyle Busch
266
Running
8
9
Chase Elliott (P)
266
Running
9
24
William Byron (P)
266
Running
10
2
Austin Cindric (P)
266
Running
11
31
Daniel Hemric
266
Running
12
51
Justin Haley
266
Running
13
1
Ross Chastain
266
Running
14
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
266
Running
15
7
Corey LaJoie
266
Running
16
77
Carson Hocevar
266
Running
17
54
Ty Gibbs (P)
266
Running
18
41
Ryan Preece
266
Running
19
6
Brad Keselowski (P)
266
Running
20
3
Austin Dillon
266
Running
21
71
Zane Smith
266
Running
22
34
Michael McDowell
266
Running
23
44
JJ Yeley
266
Running
24
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
266
Running
25
78
BJ McLeod
266
Running
26
43
Erik Jones
266
Running
27
38
Todd Gilliland
266
Running
28
4
Josh Berry
266
Running
29
23
Bubba Wallace
266
Running
30
15
Cody Ware
266
Running
31
21
Harrison Burton (P)
265
Out
32
16
Shane van Gisbergen
264
Running
33
42
John Hunter Nemechek
262
Running
34
10
Noah Gragson
258
Out
35
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
254
Out
36
17
Chris Buescher
205
Out
37
5
Kyle Larson (P)
55
Out
38
14
Chase Briscoe (P)
55
Out