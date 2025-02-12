2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Opening Practice Results
Denny Hamlin paced opening practice for the 2025 Daytona 500 on Wednesday, February 12 as he clocked in 0.145 seconds faster than Bubba Wallace during the 50-minute practice. Here are the complete Daytona 500 opening practice results, race 1 of 36:
Daytona 500 Opening Practice Results
Pos
No.
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
11
Denny Hamlin
48.005
--
2
23
Bubba Wallace
48.150
0.145
3
54
Ty Gibbs
48.291
0.286
4
66
Chandler Smith * (i)
48.341
0.336
5
42
John Hunter Nemechek
48.361
0.356
6
35
Riley Herbst #
48.362
0.357
7
99
Daniel Suarez
48.743
0.738
8
4
Noah Gragson
48.835
0.830
9
43
Erik Jones
48.863
0.858
10
8
Kyle Busch
48.991
0.986
11
1
Ross Chastain
49.029
1.024
12
91
Helio Castroneves *
49.057
1.052
13
60
Ryan Preece
49.064
1.059
14
5
Kyle Larson
49.124
1.119
15
6
Brad Keselowski
49.125
1.120
16
20
Christopher Bell
49.135
1.134
17
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
49.162
1.157
18
3
Austin Dillon
49.177
1.172
19
77
Carson Hocevar
49.215
1.210
20
48
Alex Bowman
49.222
1.217
21
17
Chris Buescher
49.235
1.230
22
24
William Byron
49.246
1.241
23
38
Zane Smith
49.251
1.246
24
21
Josh Berry
49.254
1.249
25
2
Austin Cindric
49.283
1.278
26
10
Ty Dillon
49.295
1.290
27
16
AJ Allmendinger
49.307
1.302
28
19
Chase Briscoe
49.308
1.303
29
9
Chase Elliott
49.334
1.329
30
22
Joey Logano
49.339
1.334
31
56
Martin Truex Jr. *
49.394
1.389
32
84
Jimmie Johnson *
49.443
1.438
33
51
Cody Ware
49.458
1.453
34
62
Anthony Alfredo * (i)
49.513
1.508
35
41
Cole Custer
49.522
1.517
36
40
Justin Allgaier * (i)
49.530
1.525
37
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
49.536
1.531
38
12
Ryan Blaney
49.547
1.542
39
34
Todd Gilliland
49.573
1.568
40
45
Tyler Reddick
49.604
1.599
41
01
Corey LaJoie *
49.622
1.617
42
78
BJ McLeod *
50.035
2.030
43
44
JJ Yeley *
50.092
2.087
44
7
Justin Haley
--
--
45
71
Michael McDowell
--
--
* Indicates "Open" entries
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to record NASCAR Cup Series points