2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Opening Practice Results

Taylor Kitchen | Racing America

Denny Hamlin paced opening practice for the 2025 Daytona 500 on Wednesday, February 12 as he clocked in 0.145 seconds faster than Bubba Wallace during the 50-minute practice. Here are the complete Daytona 500 opening practice results, race 1 of 36:

Daytona 500 Opening Practice Results

Pos

No.

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

11

Denny Hamlin

48.005

--

2

23

Bubba Wallace

48.150

0.145

3

54

Ty Gibbs

48.291

0.286

4

66

Chandler Smith * (i)

48.341

0.336

5

42

John Hunter Nemechek

48.361

0.356

6

35

Riley Herbst #

48.362

0.357

7

99

Daniel Suarez

48.743

0.738

8

4

Noah Gragson

48.835

0.830

9

43

Erik Jones

48.863

0.858

10

8

Kyle Busch

48.991

0.986

11

1

Ross Chastain

49.029

1.024

12

91

Helio Castroneves *

49.057

1.052

13

60

Ryan Preece

49.064

1.059

14

5

Kyle Larson

49.124

1.119

15

6

Brad Keselowski

49.125

1.120

16

20

Christopher Bell

49.135

1.134

17

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

49.162

1.157

18

3

Austin Dillon

49.177

1.172

19

77

Carson Hocevar

49.215

1.210

20

48

Alex Bowman

49.222

1.217

21

17

Chris Buescher

49.235

1.230

22

24

William Byron

49.246

1.241

23

38

Zane Smith

49.251

1.246

24

21

Josh Berry

49.254

1.249

25

2

Austin Cindric

49.283

1.278

26

10

Ty Dillon

49.295

1.290

27

16

AJ Allmendinger

49.307

1.302

28

19

Chase Briscoe

49.308

1.303

29

9

Chase Elliott

49.334

1.329

30

22

Joey Logano

49.339

1.334

31

56

Martin Truex Jr. *

49.394

1.389

32

84

Jimmie Johnson *

49.443

1.438

33

51

Cody Ware

49.458

1.453

34

62

Anthony Alfredo * (i)

49.513

1.508

35

41

Cole Custer

49.522

1.517

36

40

Justin Allgaier * (i)

49.530

1.525

37

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

49.536

1.531

38

12

Ryan Blaney

49.547

1.542

39

34

Todd Gilliland

49.573

1.568

40

45

Tyler Reddick

49.604

1.599

41

01

Corey LaJoie *

49.622

1.617

42

78

BJ McLeod *

50.035

2.030

43

44

JJ Yeley *

50.092

2.087

44

7

Justin Haley

--

--

45

71

Michael McDowell

--

--

* Indicates "Open" entries
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to record NASCAR Cup Series points

