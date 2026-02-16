2026 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Race Results
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- Tyler Reddick has claimed the victory in the biggest race in NASCAR, the Daytona 500. After a thrilling finish, which featured numerous crashes, Reddick made a clutch move to swoop around Chase Elliott for the race lead off of the race's final turn.
As Reddick crossed the finish line to score his first-career Daytona 500 win, and the first Daytona 500 win for 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, the rest of the field crashed for the runner-up spot behind him.
Reddick won the race by a margin of victory of 0.308 seconds.
The race featured 65 lead changes among 25 different leaders, and the race was slowed for caution five times for a total of 32 laps.
The race had an average speed of 147.107 mph.
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
45
Tyler Reddick
200
58
2
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
200
35
3
22
Joey Logano
200
36
4
9
Chase Elliott
200
33
5
6
Brad Keselowski
200
32
6
38
Zane Smith (S1)
200
41
7
17
Chris Buescher
200
39
8
35
Riley Herbst
200
35
9
21
Josh Berry
200
28
10
23
Bubba Wallace (S2)
200
37
11
4
Noah Gragson
200
27
12
24
William Byron
200
25
13
7
Daniel Suarez
200
31
14
10
Ty Dillon
200
23
15
8
Kyle Busch
200
29
16
5
Kyle Larson
200
21
17
51
Cody Ware
200
20
18
77
Carson Hocevar (X)
200
27
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
200
18
20
1
Ross Chastain
200
17
21
43
Erik Jones
200
16
22
71
Michael McDowell
200
19
23
54
Ty Gibbs
200
14
24
41
Cole Custer
200
13
25
60
Ryan Preece
200
15
26
42
John Hunter Nemechek
199
19
27
12
Ryan Blaney
199
27
28
67*
Corey Heim (i)
199
0
29
84*
Jimmie Johnson (OEP)
199
0
30
97
Shane van Gisbergen
199
8
31
11
Denny Hamlin
198
7
32
66*
Casey Mears
195
6
33
88
Connor Zilisch #
195
5
34
2
Austin Cindric
193
13
35
20
Christopher Bell
191
3
36
19
Chase Briscoe
188
2
37
3
Austin Dillon
137
1
38
40*
Justin Allgaier (i)
123
0
39
34
Todd Gilliland
123
1
40
48
Alex Bowman
123
3
41
78*
B.J. McLeod
4
1
(S1) denotes Stage 1 winner
(S2) denotes Stage 2 winner
(X) denotes Xfinity Fastest Lap
* denotes "Open" entry
# denotes Rookie of the Year contender
(i) denotes a driver ineligible to score points
