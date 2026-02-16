Racing America Logo

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Race Results

Here are the complete race results from the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, which was won by Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 23XI Racing team.
Tyler Reddick hoists the Harley J, Earl trophy with Michael Jordan after scoring the win in the 2026 Daytona 500.
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- Tyler Reddick has claimed the victory in the biggest race in NASCAR, the Daytona 500. After a thrilling finish, which featured numerous crashes, Reddick made a clutch move to swoop around Chase Elliott for the race lead off of the race's final turn.

As Reddick crossed the finish line to score his first-career Daytona 500 win, and the first Daytona 500 win for 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, the rest of the field crashed for the runner-up spot behind him.

Reddick won the race by a margin of victory of 0.308 seconds.

The race featured 65 lead changes among 25 different leaders, and the race was slowed for caution five times for a total of 32 laps.

The race had an average speed of 147.107 mph.

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

45

Tyler Reddick

200

58

2

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

200

35

3

22

Joey Logano

200

36

4

9

Chase Elliott

200

33

5

6

Brad Keselowski

200

32

6

38

Zane Smith (S1)

200

41

7

17

Chris Buescher

200

39

8

35

Riley Herbst

200

35

9

21

Josh Berry

200

28

10

23

Bubba Wallace (S2)

200

37

11

4

Noah Gragson

200

27

12

24

William Byron

200

25

13

7

Daniel Suarez

200

31

14

10

Ty Dillon

200

23

15

8

Kyle Busch

200

29

16

5

Kyle Larson

200

21

17

51

Cody Ware

200

20

18

77

Carson Hocevar (X)

200

27

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

200

18

20

1

Ross Chastain

200

17

21

43

Erik Jones

200

16

22

71

Michael McDowell

200

19

23

54

Ty Gibbs

200

14

24

41

Cole Custer

200

13

25

60

Ryan Preece

200

15

26

42

John Hunter Nemechek

199

19

27

12

Ryan Blaney

199

27

28

67*

Corey Heim (i)

199

0

29

84*

Jimmie Johnson (OEP)

199

0

30

97

Shane van Gisbergen

199

8

31

11

Denny Hamlin

198

7

32

66*

Casey Mears

195

6

33

88

Connor Zilisch #

195

5

34

2

Austin Cindric

193

13

35

20

Christopher Bell

191

3

36

19

Chase Briscoe

188

2

37

3

Austin Dillon

137

1

38

40*

Justin Allgaier (i)

123

0

39

34

Todd Gilliland

123

1

40

48

Alex Bowman

123

3

41

78*

B.J. McLeod

4

1

(S1) denotes Stage 1 winner
(S2) denotes Stage 2 winner
(X) denotes Xfinity Fastest Lap
* denotes "Open" entry
# denotes Rookie of the Year contender
(i) denotes a driver ineligible to score points

Published
