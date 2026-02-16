2026 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Race Results

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida -- Tyler Reddick has claimed the victory in the biggest race in NASCAR, the Daytona 500. After a thrilling finish, which featured numerous crashes, Reddick made a clutch move to swoop around Chase Elliott for the race lead off of the race's final turn.

As Reddick crossed the finish line to score his first-career Daytona 500 win, and the first Daytona 500 win for 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, the rest of the field crashed for the runner-up spot behind him.

Reddick won the race by a margin of victory of 0.308 seconds.

The race featured 65 lead changes among 25 different leaders, and the race was slowed for caution five times for a total of 32 laps.

The race had an average speed of 147.107 mph.

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 45 Tyler Reddick 200 58 2 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200 35 3 22 Joey Logano 200 36 4 9 Chase Elliott 200 33 5 6 Brad Keselowski 200 32 6 38 Zane Smith (S1) 200 41 7 17 Chris Buescher 200 39 8 35 Riley Herbst 200 35 9 21 Josh Berry 200 28 10 23 Bubba Wallace (S2) 200 37 11 4 Noah Gragson 200 27 12 24 William Byron 200 25 13 7 Daniel Suarez 200 31 14 10 Ty Dillon 200 23 15 8 Kyle Busch 200 29 16 5 Kyle Larson 200 21 17 51 Cody Ware 200 20 18 77 Carson Hocevar (X) 200 27 19 16 AJ Allmendinger 200 18 20 1 Ross Chastain 200 17 21 43 Erik Jones 200 16 22 71 Michael McDowell 200 19 23 54 Ty Gibbs 200 14 24 41 Cole Custer 200 13 25 60 Ryan Preece 200 15 26 42 John Hunter Nemechek 199 19 27 12 Ryan Blaney 199 27 28 67* Corey Heim (i) 199 0 29 84* Jimmie Johnson (OEP) 199 0 30 97 Shane van Gisbergen 199 8 31 11 Denny Hamlin 198 7 32 66* Casey Mears 195 6 33 88 Connor Zilisch # 195 5 34 2 Austin Cindric 193 13 35 20 Christopher Bell 191 3 36 19 Chase Briscoe 188 2 37 3 Austin Dillon 137 1 38 40* Justin Allgaier (i) 123 0 39 34 Todd Gilliland 123 1 40 48 Alex Bowman 123 3 41 78* B.J. McLeod 4 1

(S1) denotes Stage 1 winner

(S2) denotes Stage 2 winner

(X) denotes Xfinity Fastest Lap

* denotes "Open" entry

# denotes Rookie of the Year contender

(i) denotes a driver ineligible to score points

