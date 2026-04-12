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2026 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Race Results

Ty Gibbs finally etched his name in the history books as a NASCAR Cup Series race winner. Here are the full race results from the 2026 Food City 500 at Bristol.
Toby Christie|
Apr 12, 2026; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs (54) celebrates the win in victory lane at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Apr 12, 2026; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs (54) celebrates the win in victory lane at Bristol Motor Speedway. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Ty Gibbs finally broke through to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, as he held off Ryan Blaney in an overtime finish to the Food City 500.

Gibbs, who was on 95-lap older tires than Blaney, utilized the high lane to keep his momentum going over the final few laps, and was able to keep the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse at bay for the win.

At the finish line, Gibbs would collect the checkered flag 0.055 seconds ahead of Blaney, the runner-up finisher. Kyle Larson would finish the race in the third position, ahead of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe, the fifth-place finisher.

Todd Gilliland, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Denny Hamlin, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Food City 500 Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

54

Ty Gibbs

505

--

2

12

Ryan Blaney (X)

505

0.055

3

5

Kyle Larson (S1) (S2)

505

0.229

4

45

Tyler Reddick

505

0.665

5

19

Chase Briscoe

505

1.195

6

34

Todd Gilliland

505

1.450

7

22

Joey Logano

505

1.516

8

60

Ryan Preece

505

1.677

9

11

Denny Hamlin

505

1.770

10

77

Carson Hocevar

505

1.826

11

23

Bubba Wallace

505

1.956

12

7

Daniel Suarez

505

2.013

13

17

Chris Buescher

505

2.077

14

6

Brad Keselowski

505

2.350

15

16

AJ Allmendinger

505

2.624

16

2

Austin Cindric

505

4.904

17

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

504

1 lap

18

3

Austin Dillon

504

1 lap

19

38

Zane Smith

504

1 lap

20

1

Ross Chastain

504

1 lap

21

35

Riley Herbst

504

1 lap

22

9

Chase Elliott

504

1 lap

23

43

Erik Jones

503

2 laps

24

71

Michael McDowell

503

2 laps

25

8

Kyle Busch

503

2 laps

26

4

Noah Gragson

503

2 laps

27

20

Christopher Bell

501

4 laps

28

41

Cole Custer

501

4 laps

29

10

Ty Dillon

501

4 laps

30

24

William Byron

500

5 laps

31

51

Cody Ware

500

5 laps

32

21

Josh Berry

490

15 laps

33

88

Connor Zilisch #

478

27 laps

34

97

Shane van Gisbergen

335

170 laps

35

42

John Hunter Nemechek

324

181 laps

36

66*

Chad Finchum (i)

241

Out

37

48

Alex Bowman

163

Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* Open Entry
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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