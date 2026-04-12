2026 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Race Results

Ty Gibbs finally broke through to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, as he held off Ryan Blaney in an overtime finish to the Food City 500.

Gibbs, who was on 95-lap older tires than Blaney, utilized the high lane to keep his momentum going over the final few laps, and was able to keep the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse at bay for the win.

At the finish line, Gibbs would collect the checkered flag 0.055 seconds ahead of Blaney, the runner-up finisher. Kyle Larson would finish the race in the third position, ahead of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe, the fifth-place finisher.

Todd Gilliland, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Denny Hamlin, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Food City 500 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 54 Ty Gibbs 505 -- 2 12 Ryan Blaney (X) 505 0.055 3 5 Kyle Larson (S1) (S2) 505 0.229 4 45 Tyler Reddick 505 0.665 5 19 Chase Briscoe 505 1.195 6 34 Todd Gilliland 505 1.450 7 22 Joey Logano 505 1.516 8 60 Ryan Preece 505 1.677 9 11 Denny Hamlin 505 1.770 10 77 Carson Hocevar 505 1.826 11 23 Bubba Wallace 505 1.956 12 7 Daniel Suarez 505 2.013 13 17 Chris Buescher 505 2.077 14 6 Brad Keselowski 505 2.350 15 16 AJ Allmendinger 505 2.624 16 2 Austin Cindric 505 4.904 17 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 504 1 lap 18 3 Austin Dillon 504 1 lap 19 38 Zane Smith 504 1 lap 20 1 Ross Chastain 504 1 lap 21 35 Riley Herbst 504 1 lap 22 9 Chase Elliott 504 1 lap 23 43 Erik Jones 503 2 laps 24 71 Michael McDowell 503 2 laps 25 8 Kyle Busch 503 2 laps 26 4 Noah Gragson 503 2 laps 27 20 Christopher Bell 501 4 laps 28 41 Cole Custer 501 4 laps 29 10 Ty Dillon 501 4 laps 30 24 William Byron 500 5 laps 31 51 Cody Ware 500 5 laps 32 21 Josh Berry 490 15 laps 33 88 Connor Zilisch # 478 27 laps 34 97 Shane van Gisbergen 335 170 laps 35 42 John Hunter Nemechek 324 181 laps 36 66* Chad Finchum (i) 241 Out 37 48 Alex Bowman 163 Out

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rookie of the Year contender

* Open Entry

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points