2026 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Race Results
Ty Gibbs finally broke through to score his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, as he held off Ryan Blaney in an overtime finish to the Food City 500.
Gibbs, who was on 95-lap older tires than Blaney, utilized the high lane to keep his momentum going over the final few laps, and was able to keep the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse at bay for the win.
At the finish line, Gibbs would collect the checkered flag 0.055 seconds ahead of Blaney, the runner-up finisher. Kyle Larson would finish the race in the third position, ahead of Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe, the fifth-place finisher.
Todd Gilliland, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece, Denny Hamlin, and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top-10 finishers in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Food City 500 Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
54
Ty Gibbs
505
--
2
12
Ryan Blaney (X)
505
0.055
3
5
Kyle Larson (S1) (S2)
505
0.229
4
45
Tyler Reddick
505
0.665
5
19
Chase Briscoe
505
1.195
6
34
Todd Gilliland
505
1.450
7
22
Joey Logano
505
1.516
8
60
Ryan Preece
505
1.677
9
11
Denny Hamlin
505
1.770
10
77
Carson Hocevar
505
1.826
11
23
Bubba Wallace
505
1.956
12
7
Daniel Suarez
505
2.013
13
17
Chris Buescher
505
2.077
14
6
Brad Keselowski
505
2.350
15
16
AJ Allmendinger
505
2.624
16
2
Austin Cindric
505
4.904
17
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
504
1 lap
18
3
Austin Dillon
504
1 lap
19
38
Zane Smith
504
1 lap
20
1
Ross Chastain
504
1 lap
21
35
Riley Herbst
504
1 lap
22
9
Chase Elliott
504
1 lap
23
43
Erik Jones
503
2 laps
24
71
Michael McDowell
503
2 laps
25
8
Kyle Busch
503
2 laps
26
4
Noah Gragson
503
2 laps
27
20
Christopher Bell
501
4 laps
28
41
Cole Custer
501
4 laps
29
10
Ty Dillon
501
4 laps
30
24
William Byron
500
5 laps
31
51
Cody Ware
500
5 laps
32
21
Josh Berry
490
15 laps
33
88
Connor Zilisch #
478
27 laps
34
97
Shane van Gisbergen
335
170 laps
35
42
John Hunter Nemechek
324
181 laps
36
66*
Chad Finchum (i)
241
Out
37
48
Alex Bowman
163
Out
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* Open Entry
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie