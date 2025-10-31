Racing America Logo

Layne Riggs Earns Phoenix Pole; Honeycutt The Top Playoff Driver

Toby Christie

Layne Riggs gives his team a thumbs up on pit road during qualifying for Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.
Layne Riggs gives his team a thumbs up on pit road during qualifying for Friday's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. / Gavin Baker, NKP for Ford Racing

Layne Riggs didn't care that he was going to be required to drop to the rear of the field and make a pass-thru penalty after the green flag is displayed in Friday night's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway due to an illegal part discovered in pre-race inspection.

The driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150, who is chasing a NASCAR Truck Series Owner's Championship for his team, wanted to send a message in qualifying. Riggs put his foot to the floorboard and captured the pole position for the race.

"I actually wasn't expecting that. I feel like I kind of messed up that lap a little bit," Riggs said. "I gave it my all there. I knew we were going to start in the back, but still just wanted to see the potential we had. Make sure that the adjustments we made from our mock qualifying run was better, and it was."

He won't get to start there, but the record books will always show him as the polesitter for this event.

As added insult to injury, Riggs' truck also failed inspection after the qualifying session, which resulted in NASCAR ejecting his truck chief for the remainder of the race weekend as well.

Chandler Smith, Riggs' Front Row Motorsports teammate, was the second-fastest driver in the qualifying session, while TRICON Garage teammates Brent Crews and Tanner Gray secured starting spots three and four, and will comprise the second row of the starting grid.

As far as the drivers, who are battling it out for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver's championship, it was Kaden Honeycutt, the biggest underdog of the group, who secured the highest starting spot in Friday's qualifying session.

Corey Heim, the overwhelming favorite for the championship, will start from sixth, Ty Majeski, the defending series champion, will start from eighth in his quest to go back-to-back, and Tyler Ankrum, the final Championship contender in the starting grid, will start from the 21st position.

Official Starting Lineup for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship Race:

Pos

Truck

Driver

1

34

Layne Riggs

2

38

Chandler Smith

3

1

Brent Crews

4

15

Tanner Gray

5

52

Kaden Honeycutt (P)

6

11

Corey Heim (P)

7

71

Rajah Caruth

8

98

Ty Majeski (P)

9

17

Gio Ruggiero #

10

99

Ben Rhodes

11

7

Stefan Parsons

12

77

Corey LaJoie

13

41

Tyler Reif

14

13

Jake Garcia

15

91

Jack Wood

16

44

Andres Perez de Lara #

17

45

Bayley Currey

18

62

Cole Butcher

19

19

Daniel Hemric

20

81

Connor Mosack #

21

18

Tyler Ankrum (P)

22

26

Dawson Sutton #

23

9

Grant Enfinger

24

66

Luke Baldwin

25

88

Matt Crafton

26

5

Toni Breidinger #

27

76

Spencer Boyd

28

33

Frankie Muniz #

29

02

Nathan Byrd

30

2

Clayton Green

31

35

Greg Van Alst

32

22

Mason Maggio

33

74

Caleb Costner

34

42

Matt Mills

(P) indicates NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff contender
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender

Published |Modified
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

