NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway Race Results

Tyler Reddick remained undefeated through the opening two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, as the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was able to secure the victory in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

Reddick started from the pole position, after qualifying was rained out, and would go on to lead a race-high 53 laps. However, Reddick would have to come back from major damage, including a missing right front fender, in a multi-car crash on Lap 225.

Reddick would come back to win the race by 0.164 seconds over Chase Briscoe, while Rosse Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Autotrader 400 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Points 1 45 Tyler Reddick 271 67 2 19 Chase Briscoe 271 43 3 1 Ross Chastain 271 34 4 77 Carson Hocevar 271 38 5 7 Daniel Suarez 271 32 6 97 Shane van Gisbergen 271 32 7 38 Zane Smith 271 30 8 23 Bubba Wallace (S2) 271 48 9 60 Ryan Preece 271 32 10 12 Ryan Blaney 271 31 11 9 Chase Elliott 271 38 12 16 A.J. Allmendinger 271 25 13 11 Denny Hamlin 271 24 14 4 Noah Gragson 271 23 15 17 Chris Buescher 271 22 16 10 Ty Dillon 271 21 17 6 Brad Keselowski 271 22 18 22 Joey Logano 271 22 19 42 John Hunter Nemechek 271 18 20 71 Michael McDowell 271 17 21 20 Christopher Bell 271 16 22 41 Cole Custer (X) 270 16 23 48 Alex Bowman 269 14 24 43 Erik Jones 269 13 25 34 Todd Gilliland 258 12 26 2 Austin Cindric (S1) 257 21 27 51 Cody Ware 257 10 28 24 William Byron 256 25 29 3 Austin Dillon 256 8 30 88 Connor Zilisch # 223 9 31 44* J.J. Yeley (i) 220 0 32 5 Kyle Larson 160 13 33 35 Riley Herbst 157 4 34 8 Kyle Busch 124 7 35 78* B.J. McLeod 111 2 36 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 103 1 37 54 Ty Gibbs 81 1 38 21 Josh Berry 81 1

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

# Rookie of the Year contender

* Open entry

(i) Ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 27 seconds

Average Speed: 117.865 mph

Margin of Victory: 0.164 seconds

Cautions: 10 for 67 laps

Lead Changes: 57 among 14 drivers