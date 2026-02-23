NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway Race Results
Tyler Reddick remained undefeated through the opening two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, as the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was able to secure the victory in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.
Reddick started from the pole position, after qualifying was rained out, and would go on to lead a race-high 53 laps. However, Reddick would have to come back from major damage, including a missing right front fender, in a multi-car crash on Lap 225.
Reddick would come back to win the race by 0.164 seconds over Chase Briscoe, while Rosse Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.
Autotrader 400 Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Points
1
45
Tyler Reddick
271
67
2
19
Chase Briscoe
271
43
3
1
Ross Chastain
271
34
4
77
Carson Hocevar
271
38
5
7
Daniel Suarez
271
32
6
97
Shane van Gisbergen
271
32
7
38
Zane Smith
271
30
8
23
Bubba Wallace (S2)
271
48
9
60
Ryan Preece
271
32
10
12
Ryan Blaney
271
31
11
9
Chase Elliott
271
38
12
16
A.J. Allmendinger
271
25
13
11
Denny Hamlin
271
24
14
4
Noah Gragson
271
23
15
17
Chris Buescher
271
22
16
10
Ty Dillon
271
21
17
6
Brad Keselowski
271
22
18
22
Joey Logano
271
22
19
42
John Hunter Nemechek
271
18
20
71
Michael McDowell
271
17
21
20
Christopher Bell
271
16
22
41
Cole Custer (X)
270
16
23
48
Alex Bowman
269
14
24
43
Erik Jones
269
13
25
34
Todd Gilliland
258
12
26
2
Austin Cindric (S1)
257
21
27
51
Cody Ware
257
10
28
24
William Byron
256
25
29
3
Austin Dillon
256
8
30
88
Connor Zilisch #
223
9
31
44*
J.J. Yeley (i)
220
0
32
5
Kyle Larson
160
13
33
35
Riley Herbst
157
4
34
8
Kyle Busch
124
7
35
78*
B.J. McLeod
111
2
36
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
103
1
37
54
Ty Gibbs
81
1
38
21
Josh Berry
81
1
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* Open entry
(i) Ineligible to score points
Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 27 seconds
Average Speed: 117.865 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.164 seconds
Cautions: 10 for 67 laps
Lead Changes: 57 among 14 drivers
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie