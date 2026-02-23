Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway Race Results

Here are the complete race results for the 2026 Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway, which was won by Tyler Reddick.
Tyler Reddick took his second consecutive race win in the Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.
Tyler Reddick remained undefeated through the opening two races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, as the driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota was able to secure the victory in Sunday's Autotrader 400 at EchoPark Speedway.

Reddick started from the pole position, after qualifying was rained out, and would go on to lead a race-high 53 laps. However, Reddick would have to come back from major damage, including a missing right front fender, in a multi-car crash on Lap 225.

Reddick would come back to win the race by 0.164 seconds over Chase Briscoe, while Rosse Chastain, Carson Hocevar, and Daniel Suarez rounded out the top-five finishers in the race.

Autotrader 400 Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Points

1

45

Tyler Reddick

271

67

2

19

Chase Briscoe

271

43

3

1

Ross Chastain

271

34

4

77

Carson Hocevar

271

38

5

7

Daniel Suarez

271

32

6

97

Shane van Gisbergen

271

32

7

38

Zane Smith

271

30

8

23

Bubba Wallace (S2)

271

48

9

60

Ryan Preece

271

32

10

12

Ryan Blaney

271

31

11

9

Chase Elliott

271

38

12

16

A.J. Allmendinger

271

25

13

11

Denny Hamlin

271

24

14

4

Noah Gragson

271

23

15

17

Chris Buescher

271

22

16

10

Ty Dillon

271

21

17

6

Brad Keselowski

271

22

18

22

Joey Logano

271

22

19

42

John Hunter Nemechek

271

18

20

71

Michael McDowell

271

17

21

20

Christopher Bell

271

16

22

41

Cole Custer (X)

270

16

23

48

Alex Bowman

269

14

24

43

Erik Jones

269

13

25

34

Todd Gilliland

258

12

26

2

Austin Cindric (S1)

257

21

27

51

Cody Ware

257

10

28

24

William Byron

256

25

29

3

Austin Dillon

256

8

30

88

Connor Zilisch #

223

9

31

44*

J.J. Yeley (i)

220

0

32

5

Kyle Larson

160

13

33

35

Riley Herbst

157

4

34

8

Kyle Busch

124

7

35

78*

B.J. McLeod

111

2

36

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

103

1

37

54

Ty Gibbs

81

1

38

21

Josh Berry

81

1

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
# Rookie of the Year contender
* Open entry
(i) Ineligible to score points

Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 27 seconds
Average Speed: 117.865 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.164 seconds
Cautions: 10 for 67 laps
Lead Changes: 57 among 14 drivers

