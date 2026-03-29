NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 At Martinsville Race Results
Martinsville, V.A. -- Denny Hamlin was dominant in Sunday's Cook Out 400, but it was Chase Elliott, who took home the patented Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock. Elliott used a pit strategy devised by his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, parlayed with a perfectly-timed caution late in the race to put himself in position.
When the chips were on the table, Elliott cashed it in for his first win of the season.
Hamlin would hold on to finish second, and would clock in 0.565 seconds behind Elliott at the finish line. Joey Logano came home in third, followed by Ty Gibbs, and William Byron.
Cook Out 400 Race Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
1
9
Chase Elliott
400
--
2
11
Denny Hamlin (S1) (S2) (X)
400
0.565
3
22
Joey Logano
400
2.073
4
54
Ty Gibbs
400
3.163
5
24
William Byron
400
3.704
6
12
Ryan Blaney
400
4.230
7
20
Christopher Bell
400
7.237
8
2
Austin Cindric
400
9.049
9
5
Kyle Larson
400
9.056
10
21
Josh Berry
400
10.174
11
97
Shane van Gisbergen
400
12.280
12
60
Ryan Preece
400
12.537
13
6
Brad Keselowski
400
12.722
14
19
Chase Briscoe
400
16.446
15
45
Tyler Reddick
400
18.206
16
1
Ross Chastain
400
20.339
17
77
Carson Hocevar
400
20.866
18
71
Michael McDowell
400
21.117
19
17
Chris Buescher
399
1 lap
20
7
Daniel Suarez
399
1 lap
21
43
Erik Jones
399
1 lap
22
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
398
2 laps
23
34
Todd Gilliland
398
2 laps
24
8
Kyle Busch
398
2 laps
25
3
Austin Dillon
398
2 laps
26
88
Connor Zilisch #
397
3 laps
27
16
AJ Allmendinger
397
3 laps
28
4
Noah Gragson
397
3 laps
29
42
John Hunter Nemechek
397
3 laps
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
397
3 laps
31
41
Cole Custer
396
4 laps
32
51
Cody Ware
394
6 laps
33
33*
Austin Hill (i)
394
6 laps
34
38
Zane Smith
371
29 laps
35
35
Riley Herbst
323
OUT
36
23
Bubba Wallace
322
OUT
37
10
Ty Dillon
298
OUT
(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points
Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, 18 seconds
Average Speed: 75.457 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.565 seconds
Cautions: 5 for 54 laps
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie