NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 At Martinsville Race Results

Martinsville, V.A. -- Denny Hamlin was dominant in Sunday's Cook Out 400, but it was Chase Elliott, who took home the patented Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock. Elliott used a pit strategy devised by his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, parlayed with a perfectly-timed caution late in the race to put himself in position.

When the chips were on the table, Elliott cashed it in for his first win of the season.

Hamlin would hold on to finish second, and would clock in 0.565 seconds behind Elliott at the finish line. Joey Logano came home in third, followed by Ty Gibbs, and William Byron.

Cook Out 400 Race Results

Fin Car Driver Laps Diff 1 9 Chase Elliott 400 -- 2 11 Denny Hamlin (S1) (S2) (X) 400 0.565 3 22 Joey Logano 400 2.073 4 54 Ty Gibbs 400 3.163 5 24 William Byron 400 3.704 6 12 Ryan Blaney 400 4.230 7 20 Christopher Bell 400 7.237 8 2 Austin Cindric 400 9.049 9 5 Kyle Larson 400 9.056 10 21 Josh Berry 400 10.174 11 97 Shane van Gisbergen 400 12.280 12 60 Ryan Preece 400 12.537 13 6 Brad Keselowski 400 12.722 14 19 Chase Briscoe 400 16.446 15 45 Tyler Reddick 400 18.206 16 1 Ross Chastain 400 20.339 17 77 Carson Hocevar 400 20.866 18 71 Michael McDowell 400 21.117 19 17 Chris Buescher 399 1 lap 20 7 Daniel Suarez 399 1 lap 21 43 Erik Jones 399 1 lap 22 48 Justin Allgaier (i) 398 2 laps 23 34 Todd Gilliland 398 2 laps 24 8 Kyle Busch 398 2 laps 25 3 Austin Dillon 398 2 laps 26 88 Connor Zilisch # 397 3 laps 27 16 AJ Allmendinger 397 3 laps 28 4 Noah Gragson 397 3 laps 29 42 John Hunter Nemechek 397 3 laps 30 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 397 3 laps 31 41 Cole Custer 396 4 laps 32 51 Cody Ware 394 6 laps 33 33* Austin Hill (i) 394 6 laps 34 38 Zane Smith 371 29 laps 35 35 Riley Herbst 323 OUT 36 23 Bubba Wallace 322 OUT 37 10 Ty Dillon 298 OUT

(S1) Stage 1 winner

(S2) Stage 2 winner

(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap

* "Open" entry

# Rookie of the Year contender

(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, 18 seconds

Average Speed: 75.457 mph

Margin of Victory: 0.565 seconds

Cautions: 5 for 54 laps

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers