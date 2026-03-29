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NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 At Martinsville Race Results

Chase Elliott claimed his first win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season in Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Here are the full race results.
Toby Christie|
Chase Elliott is presented with the grandfather clock, the traditional Martinsville Speedway trophy, for winning the Cook Out 400.
Chase Elliott is presented with the grandfather clock, the traditional Martinsville Speedway trophy, for winning the Cook Out 400. | Buddy Ghi | Racing America On SI

Martinsville, V.A. -- Denny Hamlin was dominant in Sunday's Cook Out 400, but it was Chase Elliott, who took home the patented Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock. Elliott used a pit strategy devised by his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, parlayed with a perfectly-timed caution late in the race to put himself in position.

When the chips were on the table, Elliott cashed it in for his first win of the season.

Hamlin would hold on to finish second, and would clock in 0.565 seconds behind Elliott at the finish line. Joey Logano came home in third, followed by Ty Gibbs, and William Byron.

Cook Out 400 Race Results

Fin

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

1

9

Chase Elliott

400

--

2

11

Denny Hamlin (S1) (S2) (X)

400

0.565

3

22

Joey Logano

400

2.073

4

54

Ty Gibbs

400

3.163

5

24

William Byron

400

3.704

6

12

Ryan Blaney

400

4.230

7

20

Christopher Bell

400

7.237

8

2

Austin Cindric

400

9.049

9

5

Kyle Larson

400

9.056

10

21

Josh Berry

400

10.174

11

97

Shane van Gisbergen

400

12.280

12

60

Ryan Preece

400

12.537

13

6

Brad Keselowski

400

12.722

14

19

Chase Briscoe

400

16.446

15

45

Tyler Reddick

400

18.206

16

1

Ross Chastain

400

20.339

17

77

Carson Hocevar

400

20.866

18

71

Michael McDowell

400

21.117

19

17

Chris Buescher

399

1 lap

20

7

Daniel Suarez

399

1 lap

21

43

Erik Jones

399

1 lap

22

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

398

2 laps

23

34

Todd Gilliland

398

2 laps

24

8

Kyle Busch

398

2 laps

25

3

Austin Dillon

398

2 laps

26

88

Connor Zilisch #

397

3 laps

27

16

AJ Allmendinger

397

3 laps

28

4

Noah Gragson

397

3 laps

29

42

John Hunter Nemechek

397

3 laps

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

397

3 laps

31

41

Cole Custer

396

4 laps

32

51

Cody Ware

394

6 laps

33

33*

Austin Hill (i)

394

6 laps

34

38

Zane Smith

371

29 laps

35

35

Riley Herbst

323

OUT

36

23

Bubba Wallace

322

OUT

37

10

Ty Dillon

298

OUT

(S1) Stage 1 winner
(S2) Stage 2 winner
(X) Xfinity Fastest Lap
* "Open" entry
# Rookie of the Year contender
(i) Driver ineligible to score series points

Time of Race: 2 hours, 47 minutes, 18 seconds
Average Speed: 75.457 mph
Margin of Victory: 0.565 seconds
Cautions: 5 for 54 laps
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers

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Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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