NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice 2 Results

Toby Christie

William Byron was the fastest driver in the second practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.

Here are the complete results from the practice session:

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

24

William Byron

46.172

--

2

9

Chase Elliott

46.210

0.038

3

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

46.230

0.058

4

8

Kyle Busch

46.298

0.126

5

3

Austin Dillon

46.384

0.212

6

38

Zane Smith

46.472

0.300

7

34

Todd Gilliland

46.537

0.365

8

22

Joey Logano

46.565

0.393

9

5

Kyle Larson

46.573

0.401

10

12

Ryan Blaney

46.575

0.403

11

2

Austin Cindric

46.587

0.415

12

4

Noah Gragson

46.603

0.431

13

21

Josh Berry

46.621

0.449

14

42

John Hunter Nemechek

46.787

0.615

15

43

Erik Jones

46.795

0.623

16

19

Chase Briscoe

46.809

0.637

17

56

Martin Truex Jr.

46.834

0.662

18

48

Alex Bowman

46.841

0.669

19

20

Christopher Bell

47.033

0.861

20

23

Bubba Wallace

47.093

0.921

21

54

Ty Gibbs

47.236

1.064

22

60

Ryan Preece

47.286

1.114

23

17

Chris Buescher

47.295

1.123

24

11

Denny Hamlin

47.538

1.366

25

35

Riley Herbst #

47.544

1.372

26

45

Tyler Reddick

47.662

1.490

27

71

Michael McDowell

48.112

1.940

28

84

Jimmie Johnson *

48.638

2.466

29

1

Ross Chastain

48.688

2.516

30

77

Carson Hocevar

49.987

3.815

# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry

