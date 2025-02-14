NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Practice 2 Results
William Byron was the fastest driver in the second practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.
Here are the complete results from the practice session:
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
24
William Byron
46.172
--
2
9
Chase Elliott
46.210
0.038
3
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
46.230
0.058
4
8
Kyle Busch
46.298
0.126
5
3
Austin Dillon
46.384
0.212
6
38
Zane Smith
46.472
0.300
7
34
Todd Gilliland
46.537
0.365
8
22
Joey Logano
46.565
0.393
9
5
Kyle Larson
46.573
0.401
10
12
Ryan Blaney
46.575
0.403
11
2
Austin Cindric
46.587
0.415
12
4
Noah Gragson
46.603
0.431
13
21
Josh Berry
46.621
0.449
14
42
John Hunter Nemechek
46.787
0.615
15
43
Erik Jones
46.795
0.623
16
19
Chase Briscoe
46.809
0.637
17
56
Martin Truex Jr.
46.834
0.662
18
48
Alex Bowman
46.841
0.669
19
20
Christopher Bell
47.033
0.861
20
23
Bubba Wallace
47.093
0.921
21
54
Ty Gibbs
47.236
1.064
22
60
Ryan Preece
47.286
1.114
23
17
Chris Buescher
47.295
1.123
24
11
Denny Hamlin
47.538
1.366
25
35
Riley Herbst #
47.544
1.372
26
45
Tyler Reddick
47.662
1.490
27
71
Michael McDowell
48.112
1.940
28
84
Jimmie Johnson *
48.638
2.466
29
1
Ross Chastain
48.688
2.516
30
77
Carson Hocevar
49.987
3.815
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry