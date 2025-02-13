NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying Results
Chase Briscoe secured the pole position for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE defeated Team Penske's Austin Cindric by 0.076 seconds.
The front row are the two positions in the Daytona 500 starting grid that were locked in during Wednesday's qualifying session. Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were the two "Open" entries to secure their place in the Daytona 500 field by way of qualifying speed.
The remaining seven Open drivers and teams will have to sweat it out through the Duel Qualifier races if they hope to advance to the starting field for the 67th Daytona 500.
Daytona 500 Qualifying - Round 2 Results
(top-two lock in their starting spots for the 2025 Daytona 500)
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe
49.249
--
2
2
Austin Cindric
49.325
3
60
Ryan Preece
49.335
4
22
Joey Logano
49.358
5
21
Josh Berry
49.376
6
11
Denny Hamlin
49.413
7
3
Austin Dillon
49.444
8
20
Christopher Bell
49.465
9
10
Ty Dillon
49.466
10
5
Kyle Larson
49.522
Daytona 500 Qualifying - Round 1 Results
(top-10 in Round 1 advance to Round 2 of qualifying)
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Diff
1
19
Chase Briscoe
49.218
--
2
60
Ryan Preece
49.356
0.138
3
2
Austin Cindric
49.370
0.152
4
22
Joey Logano
49.401
0.183
5
10
Ty Dillon
49.460
0.242
6
21
Josh Berry
49.484
0.266
7
3
Austin Dillon
49.487
0.269
8
20
Christopher Bell
49.492
0.274
9
11
Denny Hamlin
49.496
0.278
10
5
Kyle Larson
49.504
0.286
11
38
Zane Smith
49.505
0.287
12
48
Alex Bowman
49.506
0.288
13
8
Kyle Busch
49.507
0.289
14
34
Todd Gilliland
49.535
0.317
15
9
Chase Elliott
49.538
0.320
16
6
Brad Keselowski
49.545
0.327
17
71
Michael McDowell
49.571
0.353
18
17
Chris Buescher
49.573
0.355
19
16
AJ Allmendinger
49.616
0.398
20
12
Ryan Blaney
49.630
0.412
21
24
William Byron
49.636
0.418
22
56
Martin Truex Jr. *
49.641
0.423
23
4
Noah Gragson
49.660
0.442
24
54
Ty Gibbs
49.695
0.477
25
99
Daniel Suarez
49.742
0.524
26
45
Tyler Reddick
49.744
0.526
27
35
Riley Herbst #
49.770
0.552
28
23
Bubba Wallace
49.783
0.565
29
84
Jimmie Johnson *
49.783
0.565
30
88
Shane van Gisbergen #
49.789
0.571
31
7
Justin Haley
49.825
0.607
32
41
Cole Custer
49.830
0.612
33
40
Justin Allgaier * (i)
49.863
0.645
34
77
Carson Hocevar
49.865
0.647
35
01
Corey LaJoie *
49.879
0.661
36
43
Erik Jones
49.912
0.694
37
1
Ross Chastain
49.997
0.779
38
42
John Hunter Nemechek
50.025
0.807
39
91
Helio Castroneves
50.069
0.841
40
62
Anthony Alfredo * (i)
50.090
0.872
41
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
50.148
0.930
42
66
Chandler Smith * (i)
50.351
1.133
43
78
BJ McLeod *
50.626
1.408
44
44
JJ Yeley *
51.055
1.837
45
51
Cody Ware
51.835
2.617
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points