Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Qualifying Results

Toby Christie

Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will start Sunday's Daytona 500 from the pole position. Austin Cindric secured the outside pole.
Chase Briscoe, the driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, will start Sunday's Daytona 500 from the pole position. Austin Cindric secured the outside pole. / Taylor Kitchen | Racing America

Chase Briscoe secured the pole position for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry XSE defeated Team Penske's Austin Cindric by 0.076 seconds.

The front row are the two positions in the Daytona 500 starting grid that were locked in during Wednesday's qualifying session. Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson were the two "Open" entries to secure their place in the Daytona 500 field by way of qualifying speed.

The remaining seven Open drivers and teams will have to sweat it out through the Duel Qualifier races if they hope to advance to the starting field for the 67th Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 Qualifying - Round 2 Results

(top-two lock in their starting spots for the 2025 Daytona 500)

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

19

Chase Briscoe

49.249

--

2

2

Austin Cindric

49.325

3

60

Ryan Preece

49.335

4

22

Joey Logano

49.358

5

21

Josh Berry

49.376

6

11

Denny Hamlin

49.413

7

3

Austin Dillon

49.444

8

20

Christopher Bell

49.465

9

10

Ty Dillon

49.466

10

5

Kyle Larson

49.522

Daytona 500 Qualifying - Round 1 Results

(top-10 in Round 1 advance to Round 2 of qualifying)

Pos

Car

Driver

Lap time

Diff

1

19

Chase Briscoe

49.218

--

2

60

Ryan Preece

49.356

0.138

3

2

Austin Cindric

49.370

0.152

4

22

Joey Logano

49.401

0.183

5

10

Ty Dillon

49.460

0.242

6

21

Josh Berry

49.484

0.266

7

3

Austin Dillon

49.487

0.269

8

20

Christopher Bell

49.492

0.274

9

11

Denny Hamlin

49.496

0.278

10

5

Kyle Larson

49.504

0.286

11

38

Zane Smith

49.505

0.287

12

48

Alex Bowman

49.506

0.288

13

8

Kyle Busch

49.507

0.289

14

34

Todd Gilliland

49.535

0.317

15

9

Chase Elliott

49.538

0.320

16

6

Brad Keselowski

49.545

0.327

17

71

Michael McDowell

49.571

0.353

18

17

Chris Buescher

49.573

0.355

19

16

AJ Allmendinger

49.616

0.398

20

12

Ryan Blaney

49.630

0.412

21

24

William Byron

49.636

0.418

22

56

Martin Truex Jr. *

49.641

0.423

23

4

Noah Gragson

49.660

0.442

24

54

Ty Gibbs

49.695

0.477

25

99

Daniel Suarez

49.742

0.524

26

45

Tyler Reddick

49.744

0.526

27

35

Riley Herbst #

49.770

0.552

28

23

Bubba Wallace

49.783

0.565

29

84

Jimmie Johnson *

49.783

0.565

30

88

Shane van Gisbergen #

49.789

0.571

31

7

Justin Haley

49.825

0.607

32

41

Cole Custer

49.830

0.612

33

40

Justin Allgaier * (i)

49.863

0.645

34

77

Carson Hocevar

49.865

0.647

35

01

Corey LaJoie *

49.879

0.661

36

43

Erik Jones

49.912

0.694

37

1

Ross Chastain

49.997

0.779

38

42

John Hunter Nemechek

50.025

0.807

39

91

Helio Castroneves

50.069

0.841

40

62

Anthony Alfredo * (i)

50.090

0.872

41

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

50.148

0.930

42

66

Chandler Smith * (i)

50.351

1.133

43

78

BJ McLeod *

50.626

1.408

44

44

JJ Yeley *

51.055

1.837

45

51

Cody Ware

51.835

2.617

* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points

Recommended Articles

manual

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Results