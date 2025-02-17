Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Race Results

Toby Christie

NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) reacts in victory lane after winning the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
William Byron captured the win in the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row, and he pulled off the win in an absolutely electric finish on Sunday night. Tyler Reddick finished the race second.

Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Race 1 of 36

Pos

Car

Driver

Laps

Diff

Status

1

24

William Byron

201

--

Running

2

45

Tyler Reddick

201

0.113

Running

3

84

Jimmie Johnson *

201

0.696

Running

4

19

Chase Briscoe

201

1.407

Running

5

42

John Hunter Nemechek

201

1.680

Running

6

48

Alex Bowman

201

3.373

Running

7

12

Ryan Blaney

201

6.389

Running

8

2

Austin Cindric

201

6.477

Running

9

40

Justin Allgaier * (i)

201

7.853

Running

10

17

Chris Buescher

201

8.018

Running

11

71

Michael McDowell

201

9.218

Running

12

43

Erik Jones

201

10.850

Running

13

99

Daniel Suarez

201

10.851

Running

14

10

Ty Dillon

201

11.128

Running

15

9

Chase Elliott

201

11.452

Running

16

54

Ty Gibbs

201

11.453

Running

17

35

Riley Herbst #

201

13.079

Running

18

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

201

14.246

Running

19

7

Justin Haley

201

17.520

Running

20

5

Kyle Larson

201

20.608

Running

21

41

Cole Custer

201

32.291

Running

22

01

Corey LaJoie *

201

61.057

Running

23

3

Austin Dillon

201

72.593

Running

24

11

Denny Hamlin

201

85.841

Running

25

51

Cody Ware

200

1 lap

Accident

26

6

Brad Keselowski

200

1 lap

Running

27

34

Todd Gilliland

199

2 laps

Running

28

4

Noah Gragson

198

3 laps

Running

29

23

Bubba Wallace

197

4 laps

Accident

30

77

Carson Hocevar

196

5 laps

Accident

31

20

Christopher Bell

195

6 laps

Accident

32

60

Ryan Preece

195

6 laps

Accident

33

88

Shane van Gisbergen *

193

8 laps

Running

34

8

Kyle Busch

186

15 laps

Accident

35

22

Joey Logano

185

16 laps

Accident

36

38

Zane Smith

108

93 laps

Accident

37

21

Josh Berry

105

96 laps

Accident

38

56

Martin Truex Jr. *

71

130 laps

Accident

39

91

Helio Castroneves * OEP

70

131 laps

Accident

40

1

Ross Chastain

70

131 laps

Accident

41

16

AJ Allmendinger

42

159 laps

Engine

* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points
OEP indicates Open Exemption Provisional

