NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Race Results
William Byron captured the win in the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row, and he pulled off the win in an absolutely electric finish on Sunday night. Tyler Reddick finished the race second.
Here are the full race results for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Race 1 of 36
Pos
Car
Driver
Laps
Diff
Status
1
24
William Byron
201
--
Running
2
45
Tyler Reddick
201
0.113
Running
3
84
Jimmie Johnson *
201
0.696
Running
4
19
Chase Briscoe
201
1.407
Running
5
42
John Hunter Nemechek
201
1.680
Running
6
48
Alex Bowman
201
3.373
Running
7
12
Ryan Blaney
201
6.389
Running
8
2
Austin Cindric
201
6.477
Running
9
40
Justin Allgaier * (i)
201
7.853
Running
10
17
Chris Buescher
201
8.018
Running
11
71
Michael McDowell
201
9.218
Running
12
43
Erik Jones
201
10.850
Running
13
99
Daniel Suarez
201
10.851
Running
14
10
Ty Dillon
201
11.128
Running
15
9
Chase Elliott
201
11.452
Running
16
54
Ty Gibbs
201
11.453
Running
17
35
Riley Herbst #
201
13.079
Running
18
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
201
14.246
Running
19
7
Justin Haley
201
17.520
Running
20
5
Kyle Larson
201
20.608
Running
21
41
Cole Custer
201
32.291
Running
22
01
Corey LaJoie *
201
61.057
Running
23
3
Austin Dillon
201
72.593
Running
24
11
Denny Hamlin
201
85.841
Running
25
51
Cody Ware
200
1 lap
Accident
26
6
Brad Keselowski
200
1 lap
Running
27
34
Todd Gilliland
199
2 laps
Running
28
4
Noah Gragson
198
3 laps
Running
29
23
Bubba Wallace
197
4 laps
Accident
30
77
Carson Hocevar
196
5 laps
Accident
31
20
Christopher Bell
195
6 laps
Accident
32
60
Ryan Preece
195
6 laps
Accident
33
88
Shane van Gisbergen *
193
8 laps
Running
34
8
Kyle Busch
186
15 laps
Accident
35
22
Joey Logano
185
16 laps
Accident
36
38
Zane Smith
108
93 laps
Accident
37
21
Josh Berry
105
96 laps
Accident
38
56
Martin Truex Jr. *
71
130 laps
Accident
39
91
Helio Castroneves * OEP
70
131 laps
Accident
40
1
Ross Chastain
70
131 laps
Accident
41
16
AJ Allmendinger
42
159 laps
Engine
* indicates "Open" entry
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
(i) indicates driver ineligible to score NASCAR Cup Series points
OEP indicates Open Exemption Provisional